Getting To Know The Hosts Of The Award-Winning Shoujo Sundae Podcast

Anime and manga may be booming worldwide, but when it comes to things like award ceremonies, we all know that anime, manga, and media related to it rarely get the recognition they deserve. So when an anime-related podcast gets nominated alongside podcasts hosted by big names such as Keke Palmer, Trixie and Katya, and Critical Role—AND wins something? It's a big deal!

At the 2024 Signal Awards, an organization that describes itself as “focused on uplifting the podcast medium by recognizing the most potent, meaningful and unprecedented audio projects being made today”, The Shoujo Sundae podcast was nominated for “Best Recap” podcast. It was up against some heavy hitters: the other two nominees in the Recap category included Warner Brothers ' official recap podcast for the show Hacks , as well as Netflix 's “We Have The Receipts”—their official recap podcast for their unscripted reality shows. Amazingly, while the Hacks podcast won the Best-Of award, Shoujo Sundae listeners showed up to support the podcast, netting them the Listener's Choice Award in their category. This is no easy feat considering that most podcasts nominated are not only usually professionally written, edited, and produced, but also usually backed by big names and big media companies. (The only other anime-related podcast to get nominated this year is Crunchyroll 's “The Anime Effect .”)

But an even bigger win is that this now award-winning anime-focused podcast isn't just another general anime podcast or a podcast recapping the hottest new Shonen Jump titles: Shoujo Sundae specifically focuses on shōjo and jōsei titles, titles made with girls and women in mind. At a time when it feels like there are fewer and fewer shōjo -based anime adaptations, it's both surprising and refreshing to see media for women enjoyed by fandom celebrated and recognized on such a large scale.

I recently got to talk to Shoujo Sundae hosts Giana Luna and Chika Supreme about their podcast, what it means for them to win such a prestigious award and be recognized by fellow fans, and their shared love of shōjo .

Giana & Chika with Gold Signal Award Photo by Brendan Burke © The Signal Awards

Thank you so much for taking the time to talk to us today! Would you like to introduce yourselves to our readers?

Giana and Chika: Shoujo Sundae is a podcast safe haven for fans of shōjo and jōsei anime and manga. We post biweekly on Sundays and use ice cream puns to analyze the media we review, so you can learn what we like, dislike, or have questions about with a sweet twist.

Giana: Hi, I'm Giana Luna, and I'm one half of the Shoujo Sundae podcast! Growing up, I watched Sailor Moon and Card Captor Sakura after school, but fell off of anime until I was eighteen or nineteen when a partner introduced me to Death Note . I immediately fell in love again with the storytelling medium. I very quickly veered off into watching shows like Fruits Basket , Kimi ni Todoke , and Ouran High School Host Club , and discovered that those were the kind of shows I was most interested in watching. Outside of anime and podcasting, I'm a pop/folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. I worked as a dueling pianist for the last three years and have been a freelance musician for over a decade. I love baking sweet treats, writing wholesome romance stories, playing Stardew Valley , and my tiny tabby cat Soleil.

Chika: Hi! I'm Chika, one half of the Shoujo Sundae Podcast. My anime journey began in 1996 with Sailor Moon , and I've been hooked ever since. In 2005, I started my manga collection. I like to think of myself as an "oldtaku." While I'm a passionate advocate for shōjo and jōsei media, my love for anime spans all genres. I'm always up for diving into discussions about One Piece , Vinland Saga , Haikyuu!! , and beyond.

When I'm not podcasting, watching anime, or reading manga, I'm a communications professional with eight years of experience. Outside of work, I enjoy exploring K-dramas, C-dramas, and J-dramas, dissecting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's stunning filmography, and celebrating Black voices within fandom. I'm also a taco enthusiast, a devoted fan of Taemin, and someone who loves curling up with a great book.

Congratulations on becoming the first North American shōjo -focused podcast to win a Signal Award in the Listener's Choice category! How did it feel to get that kind of recognition from a major podcasting outlet?

G: I was blown away by the support we received from our audience when the voting for the Listener's Choice award kicked off. To be nominated in the Recaps category alongside podcasts produced by Netflix and Warner Brothers already felt like a win, but for our audience to show up in bigger numbers than these household names was such an honor. The words "thank you" to our listeners don't even begin to cover it for me. I've had a complicated relationship with confidence throughout my life, and for so many people to not only listen to the podcast but vote for us, truly means so much to me. These votes tell me, "We like hearing what you have to say. The time I've spent listening to you has been enjoyable." It strikes a deep chord, and this win is more than an award to me. It feels like a warm embrace from the fandom, and I appreciate everyone's support.

C: Being the first award-winning shōjo podcast in North America through winning gold for the Listener's Choice Award for Recaps at the 2024 Signal Awards was an honor. We've always believed that if we achieved something like this, it would be bigger than just us—it's a testament to the fans of shōjo media, a demographic that often doesn't receive the attention or respect it deserves.

The journey wasn't without its challenges. There's a persistent misconception that all animation is made for children, which creates barriers for platforms like ours that focus on more nuanced and mature content. Submitting our podcast to the Signal Awards felt like an uphill battle, especially given our past experiences of feeling dismissed by other podcast award ceremonies.

Once we were nominated, we understood the dynamics at play. As an indie podcast competing against shows backed by entertainment giants, we knew the judges might lean toward those with greater industry influence. It made the Listener's Choice Award even more meaningful because it reflected the love and support of our audience. Knowing that people took the time to vote for us made the victory truly heartwarming. It's proof that our work resonates with listeners, and that's what matters most to us.

What was your greatest motivator to start a podcast around shōjo / jōsei anime and manga?

G: I realized that I didn't have anybody in my life that I could gush to about anime. When I thought about making a podcast centered around anime, I realized that the shows I wanted to discuss the most were within the shōjo demographic. Starting the podcast was a way to create a space for myself and anybody else who enjoys media targeted at girls and women to dig deep into all-time favorites within the demographic and uncover new ones.

C: We love media targeted for girls and women and wanted to see more of it. So, we decided to be the change we wanted to see in the world by making this podcast.

What kind of challenges did you face in creating such a niche type of podcast?

G: I think the extent of our online struggles came from reviews with ill intent (as Chika mentioned). Otherwise, I feel like the main challenges we have faced are consistency in podcast production, making Patreon content, and marketing alongside the hurdles life throws our way. We are achieving the goal we set out for ourselves: to create a podcast centered around shoujosei media and share the magic of these series with others.

C: We didn't face many challenges creating the podcast because Giana and I are both incredibly dedicated. The real challenges came after we launched. For example, when Dexerto published an article on the Best Anime Podcasts and included us on the list, we were thrilled to be recognized. However, some people were upset that their favorite podcasts weren't included and decided to review bomb us.

I've said this before on another podcast, but attacking our podcast doesn't elevate the podcast you support. If anything, it reflects poorly on the community around that show. By review-bombing us, those individuals misrepresented the podcast they claimed to love.

Outside of that incident, I want to emphasize that our podcast is created for people who love shōjo and josei media—or for those who are open to exploring it. If someone already knows they don't enjoy these demographics, our podcast isn't meant to change their mind, and that's okay. What's frustrating is the entitlement we sometimes see online—this idea that content creators need to convince people to like what they like. We don't subscribe to that mindset.

We focus on creating a space where people feel safe and excited to talk about the media they love. Shoujo Sundae allows you to feel safe in your fandom, no matter how you look or identify. This is what drives us, and we'll continue to prioritize it.

Shoujo Sundae Logo © The Shoujo Sundae Podcast

Your podcast has an extremely unique and adorable theme! How did you come up with the idea for that?

G: I credit Chika for first mentioning an ice cream theme while brainstorming! It was so easy to roll with branding once we thought about being magical girls serving up scoops in a pink ice cream parlor.

C: We knew we wanted shōjo to be in the title, so there was a brainstorming process of what would sound good with shōjo , and then we went with sundae. Everything fell into place after that. After we came up with the name, we decided to launch on National Ice Cream Day and then used ice cream as a theme in picking puns that could essentially tell our listeners what we liked, disliked, were confused about, what made us cry, etc. So if we like something, then it “floats your boat.” If something makes us angry, then it's “hot fudge.”

I've noticed you frequently collaborate with artists, from the artwork for your social media, podcast episodes, and the music you use. How important was it for you to work with creatives in the shoujosei fan community?

G & C: Our podcast may be niche, but shōjo and jōsei are far from limited in scope—they're a global phenomenon that resonates deeply with fans worldwide. We aim to celebrate that universality by working with creatives across the shoujosei fan community, showcasing their incredible talents and perspectives. Our theme song is a prime example of this collaboration: performed by PaiDA (singer of viral hit Future Town), a kaigai idol from Texas, and produced by Jemimemu, a Venezuelan artist and producer, alongside Horofosho, based in Japan. The diversity of this partnership embodies the cross-cultural connections shōjo and jōsei inspire.

Our logo, designed by the talented Thailand-based artist Jelloplum, reflects the unique charm of our brand, and her ongoing artistic contributions continue to enrich our identity. Marshiyan, the creator of the Webtoon original Shining Star, frequently collaborates with us to create stunning art pieces, including Studio Ghibli -inspired audiograms that bring beloved stories to life.

Our guest lineup also highlights the far-reaching influence of shōjo and josei . Aurélie Petit joined us to discuss her thought-provoking article, “Do Female Anime Fans Exist?” during our review of Belladonna of Sadness —a discussion that earned us recognition from Kuni Fukai , the film's art director (he follows us on X) and anime industry veteran and author, Helen McCarthy .

We've also interviewed Kylie McNeill , the voice of BELLE in Mamoru Hosoda 's film, who is now starring in The Colors Within , and Jason Lord , ADR Director for A Sign of Affection , for insightful conversations about their work.

Every collaboration, episode, and content we create underscores the undeniable power and importance of shoujo and josei media.

Who inspires you both the most in your creative work?

G: As far as ideas for Shoujo Sundae go, we don't look elsewhere for inspiration. We're so passionate about the podcast, and we talk frequently about any little ideas that pop into our heads. The content itself inspires us to continue to be so passionate about podcasting! There's so much shōjo and so little time to dig into it all.

C: We inspire ourselves. We stopped looking at what other people were doing creatively a long time ago. So, we honestly push ourselves further every year that we podcast.

What has been your favorite episode to record in your first two years of podcasting? What episodes would you recommend to new listeners?

G: It's so hard to choose a favorite! One of my favorite conversations Chika and I had on the podcast was when we covered the Studio Ghibli film, Only Yesterday . Throughout the film, the main character, Taiko, in her late twenties, is processing memories from the fifth grade. The film gave Chika and me the opportunity to reflect on our upbringings, the culture around puberty and growing up within our communities, the double standards placed on women about marriage, childhood love, and so much more. In addition to Only Yesterday , I also want to mention the special fanfic episodes that we do! I'm so grateful that Shoujo Sundae has given me the space to be creative and write fanfiction for the podcast. Whether it's just for fun, or to fix a glaring plot hole, I love the opportunity to gaze into these shōjo universes and write within them. So far, we've released four fanfic episodes!

For new listeners, if there's not a title that jumps out at you from something you already know and love, I think our two-part coverage of Whisper of the Heart is an early standout of ours. We loved that film so much that we couldn't spend just one episode talking about it! It made me emotional a surprising amount of times and ended up being a comfort film for both of us. But if you just want to get to know us a little more, we did do an “Answering Listener Questions” episode in February of 2023.

C: One of my favorite episodes to record was our They Were Eleven review. (You can find the full synopsis of the film on our website) It's a bit on the longer side, but it's packed with humor. What I love most is that our format allows listeners to enjoy the content even if they haven't seen the series or movie we're discussing. We provide a thorough summary and then dive into our thoughts on different elements that stood out. A standout moment for me was when the characters appeared to be free-falling through space to reach the Esperanza—the chaos of that scene and our conversation about it still makes me laugh to this day.

For new listeners, I'd recommend starting with our review of Belle . That episode captures the essence of who we are as hosts and the energy of our podcast. It's a great introduction for learning about us while hearing our thoughts on a beautiful, thought-provoking film. Of course, with our growing catalog, I also encourage listeners to explore episodes based on series or films they love—there's likely something there for everyone. But if you're new, BELLE is the one I'd recommend.

If you had the chance to interview any shōjo manga artist for your podcast, who would each of you want to talk to?

G: Absolutely the Ouran High School Host Club mangaka, Bisco Hatori . Ouran has played such a comforting role in my life since I watched it eleven years ago. It would be a joy and an honor to discuss the series with the mangaka herself. Of course, I would also be thrilled to discuss Fruits Basket with Natsuki Takaya . Fruits Basket seems to teach me something new or heal something within me every time I experience the story. It has had such a profound impact on my life. Tohru Honda's optimism steered me through a very confusing, difficult time in my life when I first discovered Fruits Basket in my early 20s. It would be an incredibly special opportunity if we could speak with Natsuki Takaya .

C: Our podcast has so much untapped potential, and interviewing manga artists is a dream we're eager to make a reality. If I had the chance, Chiho Saitō would be at the top of my interview wishlist. Revolutionary Girl Utena profoundly impacted my life, and Waltz in a White Dress is a cherished part of my manga collection. When we first started podcasting, she responded to one of our tweets—it felt surreal, like a glimpse of what could be. Having the opportunity to speak with her directly would be beyond amazing.

Another artist I'd love to interview is Yumi Tamura . Basara is my all-time favorite manga, and I'm captivated by her current work, Don't Call It Mystery . Honestly, if we ever had the chance to talk with her, I think I'd ascend! And if the anime gods ever blessed us with a reboot of Legend of Basara or even made the original available for purchase, I'd be an emotional wreck. That's how much I adore the series and how deeply Tamura-sensei's work resonates with me.

What advice would you give others who want to start their own podcasting journey?

G & C: When starting, take time to research other podcasts in your niche to identify gaps or unmet needs. Build your podcast around what's missing and what you feel passionate about sharing. Once you've done that, focus entirely on your own goals and vision. Don't let your podcast be shaped by what others are doing or what external validation you might seek—make it something that truly makes you happy.

It's also important to maintain a positive mindset toward other podcasters. Avoid the mentality of competing to "outdo" someone else—it's counterproductive and damaging. Instead, create content because you genuinely love it, not as a stepping stone for recognition or acknowledgment from animanga corporations. Collaboration and mutual respect within the podcasting community can go a long way.

Take inspiration from long-running podcasts like The One Piece Podcast, Anime World Order, or The Anime Nostalgia Podcast. These shows have endured because they're fueled by a deep love for the content, not by chasing trends or validation. Finally, stay consistent and believe in yourself. Podcasting is a journey. Your authenticity and dedication will resonate with your audience over time.

Thank you again for chatting with us today! Is there anything you'd like to say to your listeners, old and new?

G: Thank you for spending part of your day with us! Whether it was just reading about us here on Anime News Network, or if you decide to listen to the podcast, I'm grateful that you allowed Shoujo Sundae to be a part of your day.

C: Thank you for believing in us! Please continue to watch/listen to us as we grow. We hope to cover more shows and films in the future. Your support makes our hearts sing.