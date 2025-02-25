How would you rate episode 17 of

One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga

Episode 17 of One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga provides bombastic fan service of the best variety.

Dear reader, we have arrived at that most momentous of occasions: when the Straw Hats cut loose and just start mollywopping people. The buildup and emotional asides are completed, the curtains are drawn on the flashbacks, and now it's time to start punching bad guys. You love it, I love it, the whole world loves it.

This is a big deal in the text and outside of it. While obviously as viewers it can be hard to remove ourselves from the moment, we must remember that this was a long time coming. In the fiction, the Straw Hats have just reunited after years of absence. In our real world where time passes in its usual plodding way, this was the first major battle of the first major arc since Oda put the story on hiatus during the time skip. So this is the biggest gathering of Straw Hats since the battle at Marineford, and that's no small feat.

Speaking of which this episode has some real big feet in it. That's right, I'm talking about Nico Robin's toes on the main. For those of you who worry about the moral fiber of society, fret not - God will judge me and I will never see the gates of Heaven. But truthfully everyone gets a chance to shine, however briefly. Franky and his machines get the most time in the spotlight which I think is terrific and makes for a rare change of pace. We probably see more of Franky's supped-up rhino motorcycle than Luffy using Haki with intent. It's wild to think about. But like Chopper and Usopp, I'm reveling in the hilarity and big showy toyetic elements.

The whole episode is a delight (except for the Sanji flashback but I won't relitigate that). Good visual upgrades, fun sound design especially on the Brachio Tank, the Straw Hats strutting their stuff and defeating the baddies – it's all a blast.

