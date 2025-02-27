Pokémon Teases Real-Life Honda Koraidon Motorcycle

The rival to the Toyota Miraidon has arrived

Image via x.com ©2025 Pokémon. ©1995-2025 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc.

The Pokémon Company teased on Thursday that it has partnered with automotive manufacturer Honda Motor Company to produce a Koraidon motorcycle:

"Honda Koraidon Project" has begun!

Stay tuned!

global.honda/jp/motorcycle/

In its own announcement, Honda noted the Koraidon model will be exhibited at the company's Welcome Plaza Aoyama in Tokyo between March 7 and 9.

Honda Koraidon Project has begun.



Honda's cutting-edge technology, the dream x future mobility "Honda Koraidon," will be exhibited at Welcome Plaza Aoyama🥪



Exhibition period: 3/7 (Fri) - 9 (Sun)



Please come and see it👀

Following the Pokémon and Honda announcements, the Honda YouTube channel released a teaser video of the Honda Koraidon motorcycle.

According to the Honda Motor Company website, the company started the project “With the idea that Honda could create a Honda-like Koraidon, inspired by the passion of [2024's] Toyota Miraidon.” The company further stated, “By incorporating the advanced balance control technology for our Advanced Technology Research Institute, the project will pursue a Koraidon that appears in the game world to the limit of Honda's vision of mobility.”

Regarding the Honda Koraidon, the automotive manufacturer said, “The weight and size of the [Honda] Koraidon have been reproduced almost to the fullest, with attention to detail.” Honda also plans to use its balance control technology to “Enable the Honda Koraidon to walk on all fours and to stand on its own on two wheels, which is not possible in the game.”

The Honda Koraidon will be exhibited at the Welcome Plaza Aoyama from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on March 7, and then from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. between March 8 and 9. As of press time, Honda has not stated if a ticket is required to see the Honda Koraidon or if it can be ridden.

The Honda Koraidon is the sister motorcycle to the Toyota Miraidon. The Toyota Miraidon was exhibited at the Tokyo Midtown Hibiya for three days in mid-March 2024. Toyota has not announced if a production model will be made.