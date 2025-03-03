×
Coolkyoushinja's Komori-san Can't Decline Manga Ends in March After 13 Years

posted on by Anita Tai
Series launched in 2012, inspired TV anime in 2015

12th volume cover of Komori-san Can't Decline manga
Image via Amazon
© Coolkyoushinja, Houbunsha

The April issue of Houbunsha's Manga Time Original magazine announced on Thursday Coolkyoushinja's Komori-san Can't Decline (Komori-san wa Kotowarenai!) manga will end in the May issue on March 27.

The series inspired a 12-episode anime series in October 2015. Crunchyroll streams the anime with English subtitles and describes the story:

Shuri Komori is a 14-year-old girl, who is so nice that she can not turn down people's request. She gains amazing abilities while she fulfills people's request. There are many fun & happy things in her life, since she is an adolescent middle school student after all!

Coolkyoushinja (Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, Peach Boy Riverside, The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace, I Can't Understand What My Husband Is Saying) launched the manga in Manga Time Original in the April 2012 issue. Houbunsha shipped the 12th compiled book volume on May 7.

Source: Manga Time Original April issue

