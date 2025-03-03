News
Coolkyoushinja's Komori-san Can't Decline Manga Ends in March After 13 Years
posted on by Anita Tai
Series launched in 2012, inspired TV anime in 2015
The April issue of Houbunsha's Manga Time Original magazine announced on Thursday Coolkyoushinja's Komori-san Can't Decline (Komori-san wa Kotowarenai!) manga will end in the May issue on March 27.
The series inspired a 12-episode anime series in October 2015. Crunchyroll streams the anime with English subtitles and describes the story:
Shuri Komori is a 14-year-old girl, who is so nice that she can not turn down people's request. She gains amazing abilities while she fulfills people's request. There are many fun & happy things in her life, since she is an adolescent middle school student after all!
Coolkyoushinja (Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid, Peach Boy Riverside, The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace, I Can't Understand What My Husband Is Saying) launched the manga in Manga Time Original in the April 2012 issue. Houbunsha shipped the 12th compiled book volume on May 7.
Source: Manga Time Original April issue