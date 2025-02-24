History of Saban Part 2

Striking Gold With Costumed Heroes

Haim Saban, Mauricio de Sousa, and Margaret Loesch Photo courtesy of Margaret Loesch

Moving into the 1990s, Fox Kids would begin their relationship with the burgeoning block being helmed by Margaret Loesch, an executive producer who had a storied career in children's programming since 1979, first with NBC as a vice-president before moving on to being CEO and president of Marvel Productions in 1984. Loesch's career in the decade saw her producing numerous popular animated series, including The Smurfs, Transformers, My Little Pony, Muppet Babies, Dino-Riders, and Robocop. Saban and Levy had provided music to a few shows in the past that Loesch had produced, such as Marvel Productions and the animated Little Shop series, among others. Saban, as a production company now working in conjunction with DIC, would release Little Shop of Horrors, an animated series based on the musical in 1991.

The following year, the two companies would score a huge hit with X-Men: The Animated Series , which saw the debut of music composed by Ron Wasserman for Saban. The success of the X-Men series led Margaret Loesch to see about other ideas that Haim Saban and his company had to offer, and during one of these meetings, Saban pulled out his old pilot for Bioman which Loesch immediately recognized.

Before Saban had made his attempt to bring over Super Sentai in 1986, Margaret Loesch , along with Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee , had attempted to shop around an adapted pilot of the 1981 series Taiyo Sentai Sun Vulcan and dealt with the same disinterest from TV producers back then as well. Now with Loesch in his corner, Saban worked on a new adaptation of the current Super Sentai series Kyoryu Sentai Zyuranger initially under the new name of "Galaxy Rangers" before settling on the name Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and shooting a pilot with new actors, while keeping some of the names from the original Bioman pilot. With a lot of focus testing and Margaret Loesch working hard to convince Fox Broadcasting and News Corp, as well as the network affiliates that the show was worth picking up. When the show finally debuted on Fox stations in the fall of 1993, it became an overnight sensation that no one could have imagined.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Image via publicrecords.copyright.gov © SCG Power Rangers LLC

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

As silly and quaint asseems now, with its mix ofhigh school sitcom antics, martial arts fights, and transforming dinosaur robots, the show became the surprise hit of the season. Dominating in the ratings for kids' programming and selling merchandise like crazy. Thewere everywhere, and kids couldn't get enough of it. The Japanese toy company Bandai, who produced toys forin Japan, repackaged the toys to America while also creating original toys forand found themselves with one of the most profitable toy lines of the 1990s. The popularity of the series was so immediate, that Fox and Saban ordered additional episodes for the first season and gotto create new footage for the fight scenes with the costumes fromto fill an order for 25 more episodes of

As popular as the show was, it received numerous complaints for being considered too violent and was pulled from TV in Canada, Sweden, and New Zealand. Saban Entertainment thought the complaints and accusations that the show “encouraged resolving conflict through fighting” were ridiculous and overblown. The success of the series saw Fox renewing the show immediately for a second season, and Saban Entertainment would forgo paying Toei to film more footage for them and begin adapting footage from the next Super Sentai series, Gosei Sentai Dairanger , to keep the show moving. This practice would continue with every subsequent season of the show. The second season would also introduce the first original villain created for Power Rangers with Lord Zedd, voiced by the late Robert Axelrod , who would continue to be a part of the show through the next two seasons with the first season villain Rita Repulsa, voiced by Barbara Goodson .

The show's popularity would see the series being adapted into a live-action film by 20th Century Fox in 1995 between the second and third seasons. Keeping the original series cast members, and with a modest budget, the film did well at the box office while being disliked overall by film critics. Power Rangers would continue for numerous years and was making Bandai, Fox, and Saban a lot of money, something that sadly was not shared with the cast of the series.

While Power Rangers had made its young, unknown cast of actors household names, the series was a non-union production, and the cast and crew were not privy to union protections or pay rates. Many of the cast were working for wages as low as $600 a week while performing their own stunts and putting in long hours on sets and at publicity events while not having managers or lawyers for protection. The cast didn't receive any royalty for the sales of merchandise, which was nearly a billion dollars in its first year. Many on the cast faced numerous instances of nearly being physically hurt on set, including original Pink Ranger actress Amy Jo Johnson nearly electrocuted during the filming of the second Power Rangers feature film as well. These low wages lead to prominent cast members Austin St. John, Thuy Trang, and Walter Emanuel Jones to walk off set early during the second season, with the show writing the three leads out and replacing them with new cast members Steve Cardenas, Karan Ashley , and Johnny Yong Bosch .

The problems on set would continue throughout the show's production, with original cast member David Yost walking off set during the show's fourth series Power Rangers Zeo over homophobic and hostile attitudes from the production crew. Unfortunately, these exploitation issues around the series' production would continue throughout many of Saban's series. SAG issued a statement in 1998 condemning Saban Entertainment for exploiting its cast and forbidding union actors from working on any Saban Productions at the time. Around this time, 10 composers at Saban Entertainment , including Ron Wasserman , would attempt to sue the company for years of taking credit and royalties for their work. Saban would settle with the composers by giving them each only $10,000, with Haim claiming that this was more than fair because they never had a case they could win.

VR Troopers, Masked Rider, and Beetleborgs © SCG Power Rangers LLC, Toei

Toei

VR Troopers

Toei

Superhuman Machine Metalder

Dimensional Warrior Spielban

Space Sheriff Shaider

With's success, Fox and Saban returned toto work on adapting more of their tokusatsu shows for America. Shortly aftersecond season started, Saban debuted, adapting together two of'sseries from the 1980s,, and, moving away from“teenagers with attitude” with a trio of young adults battling the army of a corporate overlord in the realm of virtual reality. The second season would add footage from a third series. Despite doing strongly in ratings and being a hit, Saban ended the show with an unresolved conclusion as they had exhausted the footage of the three shows and didn't bother to continue the series.

In the fall of 1995, the third season of Power Rangers would begin with a multipart episode serving as a backdoor pilot for Saban's Masked Rider . Adapted from the 1989 series Kamen Rider BLACK RX , Masked Rider featured the prince of an alien planet named Dex, who travels to Earth after his encounter with the Rangers to fight alien warlord Count Dregon. Dex becomes the adopted son of an interracial family with adopted children, and his alien pet Ferbus also comes along while he gets up to antics while fighting the invaders as Masked Rider. The series would not fare as well as the other tokusatsu adaptations, as the wacky sitcom plots haphazardly mixed with the Kamen Rider fight footage, made for a strange show that ended after only a single 40-episode run; no attempt at a U.S. adaptation of Kamen Rider would happen again until Toei 's own attempt with Kamen Rider: Dragon Knight in 2008.

The following fall would see another attempt at adapting Metal Hero with Big Bad Beetleborgs , using footage from the recent Juukou B-Fighter series, Beetleborgs featured three young, comic book obsessed kids wandering into a haunted house and freeing a phantasm named Flabber who grants them their wish to become their favorite comic book heroes. The wish also brings the villains of the comic to life, so now the three kids fight off the villains while getting up to kid stuff at the local comic book store and dealing with Flabber and his horror movie monster friends at the haunted house. The show aimed at a younger audience than Power Rangers and did well for itself, getting renewed for a second season Beetleborgs Metallix, adapted from B-Fighter Kabuto for 1997. The next Metal Hero series B-Robo Kabutack, went with much more cartoonish mascot costumes and the production decided it wasn't worth trying to adapt them.

Power Rangers would wrap up its fourth season, Power Rangers Zeo, at the end of 1996 and, in the spring of the following year, would release the second theatrical film, Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie directed by Shuki Levy . Made to set up the next season of the series, Power Rangers Turbo, the film underperformed severely at the box office, and the show started to sag in the ratings. The middle of the series would see the remaining former cast members of previous shows all replaced with new characters taking over as the Rangers; most of this cast would continue into Power Rangers in Space, which would save the series from being canceled and continue into the new millennium.

Anime Syndication Efforts and Attempts at Original Tokusatsu

Teknoman, Eagle Riders, and Samurai Pizza Cats © Tatsunoko Pro

Outside of adapting tokusatsu, Saban continued attempts with anime adaptations throughout the 1990s on variation networks and in syndication. In 1991, they would create, based on theseries, possibly to cash in on thecraze. The series would first air on ITV in the UK and the following year onin Canada, but the show wouldn't make it onto syndication in the US until the fall of 1996. Another attempt to capitalize on a hit came withadapted from the French/Japanese co-production made by DIC andin 1992. This attempt to win over fans of Disney'sdidn't work, since Disney would release their animated series based on their hit film that did much better than Saban's series.

Other adaptations Saban made in the mid-1990s included Eagle Riders , adapted from the Gatchaman sequel series Gatchaman II and Gatchaman Fighter ; this attempt to try and capture some nostalgia from those who grew up on the 1978 Battle of the Planets adaptation of the original Gatchaman and get kids of the '90s into the series didn't land with either demographic. Saban also adapted Tatsunoko Pro 's Tekkaman Blade for UPN 's new kids' block under the name Technoman; this dub would feature Power Rangers actor Paul Schrier voicing the series lead villain and new music by Ron Wasserman too. Both series would only air briefly in US syndication before disappearing completely from the airwaves, but both would air in full later in Australia.

Animerica 1996 Advertisement for Dragon Ball Z Image via www.kanzenshuu.com ©1996 Toei Animation

Saban Entertainment

dub

Toei

dub

Ron Wasserman

dub

Fox Kids

Dragon Ball Z

Funimation

In 1996,partnered up to help a struggling startup company with their efforts toa popular anime series they had licensed from, started up in Texas by, had licensed the originalseries in 1995, and their Englishof the series was cut short after 13 episodes due to failures to gain an audience in syndication. Feeling that the newerseries would do better, Saban agreed to help get better syndication for the series while also providing new music for the show made byand. While the show did strongly in first-run syndication, theproject was halted after 53 episodes in 1998 due to Saban pulling back from their syndication efforts and moving their focus almost exclusively toinstead.would pick up reruns of the series soon after for theirblock, wherewould become a massive hit for, who would start dubbing the series again in 1999.

Saban continued their original live-action productions throughout the decade as well; they had a modest hit TV series with an adaptation of the popular Sweet Valley High book series beginning in 1994 and running for four seasons. In 1997, Saban would once again attempt to capitalize on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and attempt their hand at an original tokusatsu style series, with a live-action series Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation. The short-lived live-action show filmed in Vancouver introduced a fifth turtle to the group, Venus de Milo, and new villains alongside Shredder and the Foot Clan. Despite a strange crossover episode with Power Rangers in Space, the series failed to find an audience and ended after 26 episodes.

Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation and Mystic Knights Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation: © Murakami-Wolf Swenson Inc., © Viacom International Inc. 2023 Copyright, SCG Power Rangers LLC 2011, Mystic Knights of Tir Na Nog: © Disney-ABC Domestic Television

Mystic Knights of Tir Na Nog

The company attempted its own original transforming heroes tokusatsu-style show in 1998 with, loosely based on Irish mythology and filmed in Ireland. The series would find orphan Rohan, his friend Angus, along with Princess of the Kells, Deidre, and Ivar, the prince of a foreign land, battling against Queen Maeve with their mystical armor and weapons. Later joined by a fifth knight, the group of heroes would face off against mythical foes and monsters while gaining new powers and some very toyetic vehicles along the way over the 50 episodes produced.

Plans for a second season of Mystic Knights were halted when Saban decided to put the budget allocated for the series towards other projects. After originally being planned as the last season of the series, 1998's Power Rangers in Space had pulled in strong ratings again for the franchise, and Saban greenlit the next season as Power Rangers Lost Galaxy. Saban also began work on an upcoming English dub of a popular kids' anime series involving battling monster friends in 1999.

Saban Takes Over Fox Kids and Creates The Fox Family Channel

Digimon ©Toei Animation

Pokémon

Toei

Digimon Adventure

Fox Kids

dub

By the end of the 1990s,had become the new biggest thing out of Japan to become a global phenomenon, and the games and anime series debut in America in 1998 had kids firmly in acraze. Saban saw potential in the kids with monster friends concept, and's new anime seriesthat had a toy line from Bandai already in place, they had a surefire competitor to bring over. Airing onbarely six months after it began airing in Japan,would find a large audience among kids who enjoyed the series' characters and a fun Englishthat added plenty of silly lines and gags but kept the heart of the original story intact.

One thing that made Digimon stand out at the time was this adaptation didn't shy away from or attempt to hide the fact its characters were Japanese kids from Japan; while the show would undergo many of the usual editing practices at the time for network broadcasting, the cast of the English dub featured a great cast and performances. The dub cast would also include Haim's step-daughter Tifanie Christun as the voices of both Biyomon and Yolei in the series, as well as a new score from composer Udi Harpaz . Continuing with the second season into the year 2000, 20th Century Fox and Saban released Digimon: The Movie into movie theaters, edited together from three separate Digimon theatrical shorts and doing decently at the box office This would be the last time Saban would be involved with the theatrical release of an anime series.

Between the main Fox Kids block and the Fox Family Channel at the turn of the millennium, Saban would continue making Power Rangers series, as well as the TV movie and series reboot The New Addams Family, and the very short-lived oddity Los Luchadores, a series about Lucha libre wrestlers who are also superheroes, with white Canadian actors who were not actual professional wrestlers. Saban also continued producing cartoons for Fox as well with Marvel Comics -based series Silver Surfer, The Avengers: United They Stand, and Spider-Man: Unlimited. They also produced a cartoon series about professional race car driving with a sci-fi flare with NASCAR: Racers.

Transformers: Robots in Disguise, DinoZaurs, Flint The Time Detective, and Mon Colle Knights © RID Gallop, Nihon Ad Systems, © Sunrise, © TAC, Nhon Ad Systems, © Studio DEEN, TV Tokyo

Fox Kids

Transformers

Beast Wars

Fox Kids

Fox Kids

Other anime series adaptations around this time included the short-lived Canadian/Japanese co-production, based on an Argentine comic and animated by, and the-based, which aired exclusively on Fox Family Channel. Saban would also go into the co-production of a full series with Bandai and Sunrise Studios for, debuting onin the summer of 2000. The series was created to help Bandai promote their Japanesetoy line in the US as a competitor to's popularline oftoys. The series would mix CGI for thethemselves, another imitation of, while traditional animation would be used for the human characters.would also debut the Saban-produced adaptations of kids seriesandthroughout 2000 and 2001, being some of the last new anime offers from Saban on; which had now been joined by efforts likefrom

The year 2000 would also see one of the most questionable attempts from Saban and Bandai to adapt a notable anime series for the sensibilities of the Fox Kids block with their attempt of airing The Vision of Escaflowne , simply retitled as Escaflowne , this adaptation would see the beloved Sunrise series first episode being skipped over entirely, as the network thought it was too slow. Numerous changes to the series would happen, from extensive editing to remove violence, whole scenes being moved around from different episodes to create flashbacks, and also trying to downplay Hitomi as the lead character. The Fox Kids airing would also see a lot of Yōko Kanno 's iconic original score for the series changed around and new techno-style music compositions added as well. These new songs were composed by Inon Zur , then an in-house composer at Saban Entertainment , who would become a well-known video game composer. The messiness of this adaptation did not fare well on the network and was canceled after about 10 episodes had aired on Fox Kids ; the edited dub version of the series would only air in full on YTV in Canada. A similar edited dub pilot was commissioned for The Slayers by Saban around this time, but Fox Kids declined to pick up the series, and this project was shelved.