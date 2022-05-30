Fusai Naba, Masaoki Shindō Each Launch New Manga in Shonen Jump in June

This year's 26th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that it will launch two new manga in the magazine in June.

Fusai Naba will launch the first new manga Aliens Area in the magazine's 27th issue on June 6. Shueisha teases that the "cosmic action fantasy" manga will center on a young boy who experiences something strange happening to his body one day while at his part-time job. The manga will be featured on the cover of the 27th issue, and the first 57-page chapter will have an opening color page.

Naba previously published a one-shot titled "Apollo" in Weekly Shonen Jump as an entry for the Gold Future Cup contest in 2018.

Masaoki Shindō will launch the second new manga titled Ruri Dragon (pictured below left in image above) in the magazine's 28th issue on June 13. The manga is a serialized version of a one-shot that Shueisha published in the Shonen Jump GIGA magazine last year. The manga tells the everyday life of a dragon girl in Japan. The manga will be featured on the cover of the 28th issue, and the first 54-page chapter will have an opening color page.

Shindō also previously published two one-shots in Weekly Shonen Jump : "Joreishi Rentarō no Yakusoku" in 2017 and "Count Over" in 2018.