The Dinner Table Detective Anime's 1st Video Unveils More Staff, Ending Song, April 4 Debut

Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block debuted the first full promotional video for the television anime of Tokuya Higashigawa 's The Dinner Table Detective ( Nazotoki wa Dinner no Ato de ) novel series on Monday. The video announces and previews the ending theme song "Rhapsody" by the four-member band BILLY BOO . It also announces more staff members and the anime's April 4 premiere.

The newly announced staff members include:

The anime will premiere in Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block on April 4 at 11:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. EDT), and it will also run on the AT-X channel. ( Noitamina currently airs at 12:55 a.m., but it is changing its timeslot this spring.) The anime will begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on April 5 at 12:00 p.m. (April 4 at 11:00 p.m. EDT).

The anime stars Kana Hanazawa as Reiko Hōshō, Yūki Kaji as Kageyama, and Mamoru Miyano as Kazamatsuri.

Mitsuyuki Masuhara ( Ace of Diamond , Polar Bear's Café ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Mariko Kunisawa ( Ascendance of a Bookworm first three seasons, Hatsukoi Limited ) is overseeing the series scripts, Izumi Kawada (key animator for Akame ga KILL! , JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind ) is the animation character designer, and Takeshi Hama ( Magical Sempai , MAOYU ) is composing the music.

Image via The Dinner Table Detective anime's website ©東川篤哉／小学館／「謎解きはディナーのあとで」製作委員会

Manga creator) is designing the original characters for the anime.

The novels take place in Kunitachi in Tokyo, where Reiko Hōshō, daughter of the owner of the world-famous Hōshō Group, has become a rookie detective. Her boss is Inspector Kazamatsuri, the son of the owner of Kazamatsuri Motors. The two work to solve difficult cases. When tackling her cases, Reiko always consults her butler and driver Kageyama, who spouts harsh language insulting Reiko but always brilliantly manages to solve the case.

The story has previously inspired a stage play, a live-action series in 2011, live-action specials in 2012 and 2013, and a live-action film in 2013.

The story debuted in 2007, and Shogakukan published three novels in 2010, 2011, and 2012. A "Best" version novel released in 2019, and two Shin Nazotoki wa Dinner no Ato de novels released in March 2021 and September 18. Yūsuke Nakamura provided illustrations for the Shin Nazotoki wa Dinner no Ato de novels.

Source: Comic Natalie