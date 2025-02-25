How would you rate episode 7 of

I May Be a Guild Receptionist ?

© CloverWorks

Episode 7 of I May Be a Guild Receptionist continues the strange duality of substantial character depth alongside somewhat mundane returns to form.

I know I am starting to sound like a broken record, but this Lululee drama has real legs. I wonder if she's something of a deuteragonist alongside Alina as opposed to a side character. Alina is the lead and gets a lot of the shine and screen time, but Lululee is receiving a substantial amount of focus in these episodes. What's more, Lululee feels like the primary character undergoing an emotional struggle and is in the process of growth, unlike Alina. Don't get me wrong, I think Alina is great and I love her simple objective (less work and more time off). The thing is, Alina's struggle hasn't changed a lot since episode 1 while Lululee is going through grim flashbacks, old connections, and the difficult task of coming to terms with her past. Alina has more clear-cut modes – work and executioner while everything in between is comedy bits.

The fair is fun enough. Alina and Jade are cute together and having personally visited many a fair/carnival to hold hands with a pretty girl and enjoy the sights, I can say it's a great feeling. I was hoping this would be the focus of the episode, a little slice-of-life reward for Alina's hard work, but I can't hold it against the creative team for not meeting my arbitrary expectations there.

I'm a bit more mixed on another dark god and the secret quest introduction. The dungeon here is not that visually distinct from the last dungeon, largely sterile rock and concrete environs in a large arena with very little terrain. It also has a similar premise with the “adventurer who is serving the monstrous evil but whoopsie they get betrayed” angle. It allows our team to show off their stuff and I'm sure the fight next week against the evil god-children will be exciting. I only wish the setup and surroundings didn't give me déjà vu.

Rating:

I May Be a Guild Receptionist

is currently streaming on Crunchyroll on Fridays..





<prev Episodes 1-2 Episode 3 Episode 4 Episode 5 Episode 6 Episode 7

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.