Interest
Bravern Makes Pro-Wrestler Debut
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Brave Bang Bravern! star Bravern made its pro-wrestling in-ring debut with Japanese professional wrestling promotion DDT Pro-Wrestling on February 23. The robot appeared in the penultimate match during DDT Pro-Wrestling's February 23 Next Generation 2025 Kisaragi Roman show and appeared in a special costume designed by series director Masami Ōbari. Bravern participated in a six-man tag-team match with Yuki Ueno and MAO against Yukio Naya, Akito, and Takao Soma.
🔴Feb 23 Korakuen Highlights!— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) February 23, 2025
Bravern is making his ring debut next...!
🔽WRESTLE UNIVERSE LIVE:https://t.co/Kam7IYM3xu#ddtpro #anime_bbb #ブレバン pic.twitter.com/7F3lctedDD
🔴Feb 23 Korakuen Highlights!— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) February 23, 2025
BRAVERN IS HERE IN A DDT RING!!
🔽WRESTLE UNIVERSE LIVE:https://t.co/Kam7IYM3xu#ddtpro #anime_bbb #ブレバン pic.twitter.com/mRs5nLeR3t
🔴WRESTLE UNIVERSEで生配信中！— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) February 23, 2025
世界よ、これが本日プロレスデビュー戦となるブレイバーンだ！
🔽今すぐ視聴！https://t.co/5ZTSfqb1W5#ddtpro #anime_bbb #ブレバン pic.twitter.com/1vDMhci1zA
🔴Live streaming on WRESTLE UNIVERSE!
Alright world, this is Braver making his professional wrestling debut!
🔽Watch now!
https://wrestle-universe.com/ja/lives/nNsx5q3tKfKdZ9WGWir4s6
Following DDT Pro-Wrestling's announcement, Brave Bang Bravern! director Masami Ōbari posted on social media to cheer on Bravern's debut in a series of posts and reposts by DDT pro-wrestlers.
ブレイバーン選手、推参‼️🤖💥 https://t.co/18FSUUDzyY— 大張正己 /Masami Obari (@G1_BARI) February 23, 2025
Bravern, enters‼️🤖💥
稲田チャンピオン、DDTプロレスさんと勇気爆発バーンブレイバーンの世界を繋げていただき、誠にありがとうございました❗️— 大張正己 /Masami Obari (@G1_BARI) February 23, 2025
これは稲田さんにしか出来ない事であり、ほんとうに感謝しております。
しかし、それとこれとは話が別‥
チャンスがあればそのベルト、遠慮なく狙わせていただきます‼️🤖✨ https://t.co/n07WpqBI8j
Thank you very much to the Champion, Inada, for connecting the world of Bang Brave Bravern with DDT Pro Wrestling❗️
This is something that only Inada-san could do, and I am truly grateful to him.
But this a different story… If I get the chance, I will not hesitate to go for that belt‼️🤖✨
During the match, DDT Pro-Wrestling updated fans with highlights of Bravern's in-ring action.
🔴Feb 23 Korakuen Highlights!— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) February 23, 2025
We love that Bravern is getting live commentary in the arena for the new Bravern fans!
🔽WRESTLE UNIVERSE LIVE:https://t.co/Kam7IYM3xu#ddtpro #anime_bbb #ブレバン pic.twitter.com/4W38pRJqbT
🔴Feb 23 Korakuen Highlights!— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) February 23, 2025
Bravern works well with MAO but....Ueno is physically incompatible, just like Smith! 😂
🔽WRESTLE UNIVERSE LIVE:https://t.co/Kam7IYM3xu#ddtpro #anime_bbb #ブレバン pic.twitter.com/bsygif9qLb
🔴Feb 23 Korakuen Highlights!— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) February 23, 2025
The gigantic Naya crosses Ueno and MAO!
🔽WRESTLE UNIVERSE LIVE:https://t.co/Kam7IYM3xu#ddtpro #anime_bbb #ブレバン pic.twitter.com/ACA9hjNAxs
🔴Feb 23 Korakuen Highlights!— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) February 23, 2025
Bravern missed the Brave Cross Stinger!?
🔽WRESTLE UNIVERSE LIVE:https://t.co/Kam7IYM3xu#ddtpro #anime_bbb #ブレバン pic.twitter.com/eDRVJ8x6H6
🔴WRESTLE UNIVERSEで生配信中！— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) February 23, 2025
ブレイバーンが山折りからブレイブクロススティンガーを狙うが、これは彰人がかわして不発！ 解説の稲田さんから「技をやる前に名乗るはよくないですね」と的確すぎるアドバイス！
🔽今すぐ視聴！https://t.co/5ZTSfqb1W5#ddtpro #anime_bbb #ブレバン pic.twitter.com/TQhm1LGa1f
🔴 Live streaming on WRESTLE UNIVERSE!
Bravern goes for a Brave Cross Stinger from a Yamaori, but Akito dodges it and it fails! Commentator Inada gives some very accurate advice: "It's not good to announce the name of your move before doing it!"
🔽Watch now!
https://wrestle-universe.com/ja/lives/nNsx5q3tKfKdZ9WGWir4s6
🔴Feb 23 Korakuen Highlights!— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) February 23, 2025
<<THEME MUSIC POWER UP>>
🔽WRESTLE UNIVERSE LIVE:https://t.co/Kam7IYM3xu#ddtpro #anime_bbb #ブレバン pic.twitter.com/6wHPBez8D2
🔴WRESTLE UNIVERSEで生配信中！— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) February 23, 2025
ブレイバーンが上野とMAOを鼓舞して合体攻撃を繰り出す！ ブレイブスイートクラッシュからのブレイブエッジが炸裂だ！
🔽今すぐ視聴！https://t.co/5ZTSfqb1W5#ddtpro #anime_bbb #ブレバン pic.twitter.com/QiSpo1fwWJ
🔴Live streaming on WRESTLE UNIVERSE!
Bravern encourages Ueno and MAO to launch a combination attack! Brave Sweet Crash followed by Brave Edge explodes!
🔽Watch now!
https://wrestle-universe.com/ja/lives/nNsx5q3tKfKdZ9WGWir4s6
🔴Feb 23 Korakuen Highlights!— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) February 23, 2025
BRAVERN'S FINAL MOVE!!
BRAVE CROSS STINGER!!
🔽WRESTLE UNIVERSE LIVE:https://t.co/Kam7IYMBn2#ddtpro #anime_bbb #ブレバン pic.twitter.com/Gizpjo0l1S
🔴WRESTLE UNIVERSEで生配信中！— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) February 23, 2025
最後はこの試合を見ている良い子のみんなに向けて、今度こそ必殺のブレイブクロススティンガーが決まった！
🔽今すぐ視聴！https://t.co/5ZTSfqb1W5#ddtpro #anime_bbb #ブレバン pic.twitter.com/VzL1mNg3Ak
🔴Live streaming on WRESTLE UNIVERSE!
In the end, for all the good children watching this match, the deadly Brave Cross Stinger was finally delivered!
🔽Watch now!
https://wrestle-universe.com/ja/lives/nNsx5q3tKfKdZ9WGWir4s6
Among the highlights, Bravern's partners, MAO and Yuki Ueno, channeled the energy of Bang Brave Bravern! characters Isami Ao and Lewis Smith respectively.
🔴Feb 23 Korakuen Highlights!— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) February 23, 2025
Ueno sacrificed himself for MAO! He calls MAO Isami!! MAO calls Ueno Smith!!
🔽WRESTLE UNIVERSE LIVE:https://t.co/Kam7IYMBn2#ddtpro #anime_bbb #ブレバン pic.twitter.com/OEVseKvpqB
Two highlights also featured Tetsu Inada, voice of Brave Bang Bravern!'s Cupiridas, calling for the Deathdrivers army to “beat Bravern, Ueno and MAO!” and stating, “We're not finished, we'll be back to get our revenge in DDT!”
🔴Feb 23 Korakuen Highlights!— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) February 23, 2025
Cupiditas's VA Tetsu Inada calls for the Deathdrives army to beat Bravern, Ueno and MAO!
🔽WRESTLE UNIVERSE LIVE:https://t.co/Kam7IYM3xu#ddtpro #anime_bbb #ブレバン pic.twitter.com/7QmmEyiPpW
🔴Feb 23 Korakuen Highlights!— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) February 23, 2025
Cupiditas: Bravern, Isam-MAO! Smi-Ueno! Great match! My desire is so filled. We're not finished, we'll be back to get our revenge in DDT! Bravern...we'll be back soon!
🔽WRESTLE UNIVERSE LIVE:https://t.co/Kam7IYMBn2#ddtpro #anime_bbb #ブレバン pic.twitter.com/3xdrsVEvoE
🔴WRESTLE UNIVERSEで生配信中！— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) February 23, 2025
試合を見て興奮したのか稲田さんが、思わず強欲軍の捨て台詞を叫んでしまう！ 一方、プロレスデビュー戦を終えたブレイバーンは、DDTがピンチになったときは再び参戦することを約束した！
🔽今すぐ視聴！https://t.co/5ZTSfqbzLD#ddtpro #anime_bbb #ブレバン pic.twitter.com/LLoCNHymhh
🔴Live streaming on WRESTLE UNIVERSE!
Inada was so excited by the match he shouted out the Deathdrives army's parting shot! Meanwhile, Bravern, who had just finished his professional wrestling debut, promised to join DDT again if they were ever in trouble!
🔽 Watch now!
https://wrestle-universe.com/ja/lives/nNsx5q3tKfKdZ9WGWir4s6
Upon the match's conclusion Bravern stated it would return if DDT Pro-Wrestling was ever in trouble again.
🔴Feb 23 Korakuen Highlights!— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) February 23, 2025
Bravern: WE DID IT ISAMI!!!
MAO! UENO! THANK YOU!! Everyone!! Our enemies were strong but our braveness and power help to get the win. When DDT is in trouble, I'll come back to save it!
MAO, Ueno, let's end with a Cross Stinger!
🔽WRESTLE… pic.twitter.com/HCshZZkvWG
DDT Pro-Wrestling initially announced the exhibition match through its English X account on December 28. Following the announcement the company went silent regarding the match. However, on January 26 DDT Pro-Wrestling revealed special collaboration illustrations of Brave Bang Bravern! characters Isami Ao and Lewis Smith with DDT wrestlers MAO and Yuki Ueno respectively, collaboration merchandise, and Bravern making its in-ring debut for the Next Generation 2025 Kisaragi Roman show.
／— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) December 28, 2024
🚨BIG NEWS!!
＼
🔥DDT will be collaborating with Popular mecha anime Bang Brave Bang Bravern will be 🔥
There'll be many Collab illustrations❗
More details to be made known on Jan 26th! Please look forward ✨https://t.co/DcPeOwwwlp#anime_bbb #ブレバン #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/Jqos777o0E
／— DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) January 26, 2025
🚨BIG NEWS‼‼
＼
🔥Bang Brave Bang Bravern x DDT Collab details!🔥
1⃣Isami x MAO, Smith x Ueno, Collab special illustration!
2⃣Collaboration special merch!
3⃣February 23rd Korakuen Hall, Bravern makes his wrestling debut!!#anime_bbb #ブレバン #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/d7iAv07wXw
／— DDT ProWrestling (@ddtpro) January 26, 2025
🚨特報‼‼
＼
🔥勇気爆発バーンブレイバーン × DDT コラボ詳細決定🔥
1⃣イサミ×MAO、スミス×上野、コラボ描き下ろしイラスト！
2⃣コラボ限定グッズ発売！
3⃣2月23日後楽園でコラボマッチ開催、ブレイバーンがプロレスデビュー！https://t.co/tzFYcKYkyX#anime_bbb #ブレバン #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/EtEtTHoO9j
The DDT Pro-Wrestling website went into further details regarding the collaboration illustrations. The site stated the Brave Bang Bravern! collaboration illustrations feature Isami Ao dressed in MAO's and Lewis Smith in Ueno's in-ring attire, the two characters performing wrestling moves, and the special Bravern costume designed by Obari.
Sources: DDT Pro-Wrestling's English X/Twitter account (link 2, link 3, link 4, link 5, link 6, link 7, link 8, link 9, link 10, link 11, link 12, link 13, link 14), DDT Pro-Wrestling's X/Twitter account (link 2, link 3, link 4, link 5, link 6), DDT Pro-Wrestling's website (link 2), Masami Ōbari's X/Twitter account (link 2) via ryokutya2089.com