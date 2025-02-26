Bravern Makes Pro-Wrestler Debut

Cupiridas voicegot in on the pro-wrestling fun, too

Image via x.com ©「勇気爆発バーンブレイバーン」制作委員会 ©DDTプロレスリング

Brave Bang Bravern! star Bravern made its pro-wrestling in-ring debut with Japanese professional wrestling promotion DDT Pro-Wrestling on February 23. The robot appeared in the penultimate match during DDT Pro-Wrestling's February 23 Next Generation 2025 Kisaragi Roman show and appeared in a special costume designed by series director Masami Ōbari . Bravern participated in a six-man tag-team match with Yuki Ueno and MAO against Yukio Naya, Akito, and Takao Soma.

🔴Live streaming on WRESTLE UNIVERSE!



Alright world, this is Braver making his professional wrestling debut!



🔽Watch now!

https://wrestle-universe.com/ja/lives/nNsx5q3tKfKdZ9WGWir4s6

Following DDT Pro-Wrestling's announcement, Brave Bang Bravern! director Masami Ōbari posted on social media to cheer on Bravern's debut in a series of posts and reposts by DDT pro-wrestlers.

Bravern, enters‼️🤖💥

Thank you very much to the Champion, Inada, for connecting the world of Bang Brave Bravern with DDT Pro Wrestling❗️



This is something that only Inada-san could do, and I am truly grateful to him.



But this a different story… If I get the chance, I will not hesitate to go for that belt‼️🤖✨

During the match, DDT Pro-Wrestling updated fans with highlights of Bravern's in-ring action.

🔴Feb 23 Korakuen Highlights!



We love that Bravern is getting live commentary in the arena for the new Bravern fans!



🔽WRESTLE UNIVERSE LIVE:https://t.co/Kam7IYM3xu#ddtpro #anime_bbb #ブレバン pic.twitter.com/4W38pRJqbT — DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) February 23, 2025

🔴 Live streaming on WRESTLE UNIVERSE!



Bravern goes for a Brave Cross Stinger from a Yamaori, but Akito dodges it and it fails! Commentator Inada gives some very accurate advice: "It's not good to announce the name of your move before doing it!"



🔽Watch now!

https://wrestle-universe.com/ja/lives/nNsx5q3tKfKdZ9WGWir4s6

🔴Live streaming on WRESTLE UNIVERSE!



Bravern encourages Ueno and MAO to launch a combination attack! Brave Sweet Crash followed by Brave Edge explodes!



🔽Watch now!

https://wrestle-universe.com/ja/lives/nNsx5q3tKfKdZ9WGWir4s6

🔴Live streaming on WRESTLE UNIVERSE!



In the end, for all the good children watching this match, the deadly Brave Cross Stinger was finally delivered!



🔽Watch now!

https://wrestle-universe.com/ja/lives/nNsx5q3tKfKdZ9WGWir4s6

Among the highlights, Bravern's partners, MAO and Yuki Ueno, channeled the energy of Bang Brave Bravern! characters Isami Ao and Lewis Smith respectively.

Two highlights also featured Tetsu Inada , voice of Brave Bang Bravern! 's Cupiridas, calling for the Deathdrivers army to “beat Bravern, Ueno and MAO!” and stating, “We're not finished, we'll be back to get our revenge in DDT!”

🔴Feb 23 Korakuen Highlights!



Cupiditas: Bravern, Isam-MAO! Smi-Ueno! Great match! My desire is so filled. We're not finished, we'll be back to get our revenge in DDT! Bravern...we'll be back soon!



🔽WRESTLE UNIVERSE LIVE:https://t.co/Kam7IYMBn2#ddtpro #anime_bbb #ブレバン pic.twitter.com/3xdrsVEvoE — DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) February 23, 2025

🔴Live streaming on WRESTLE UNIVERSE!



Inada was so excited by the match he shouted out the Deathdrives army's parting shot! Meanwhile, Bravern, who had just finished his professional wrestling debut, promised to join DDT again if they were ever in trouble!



🔽 Watch now!

https://wrestle-universe.com/ja/lives/nNsx5q3tKfKdZ9WGWir4s6

Upon the match's conclusion Bravern stated it would return if DDT Pro-Wrestling was ever in trouble again.

🔴Feb 23 Korakuen Highlights!



Bravern: WE DID IT ISAMI!!!

MAO! UENO! THANK YOU!! Everyone!! Our enemies were strong but our braveness and power help to get the win. When DDT is in trouble, I'll come back to save it!



MAO, Ueno, let's end with a Cross Stinger!



🔽WRESTLE… pic.twitter.com/HCshZZkvWG — DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) February 23, 2025

DDT Pro-Wrestling initially announced the exhibition match through its English X account on December 28. Following the announcement the company went silent regarding the match. However, on January 26 DDT Pro-Wrestling revealed special collaboration illustrations of Brave Bang Bravern! characters Isami Ao and Lewis Smith with DDT wrestlers MAO and Yuki Ueno respectively, collaboration merchandise, and Bravern making its in-ring debut for the Next Generation 2025 Kisaragi Roman show.

🚨BIG NEWS!!

🔥DDT will be collaborating with Popular mecha anime Bang Brave Bang Bravern will be 🔥



There'll be many Collab illustrations❗

More details to be made known on Jan 26th! Please look forward ✨https://t.co/DcPeOwwwlp#anime_bbb #ブレバン #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/Jqos777o0E — DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) December 28, 2024

🚨BIG NEWS‼‼

🔥Bang Brave Bang Bravern x DDT Collab details!🔥



1⃣Isami x MAO, Smith x Ueno, Collab special illustration!

2⃣Collaboration special merch!

3⃣February 23rd Korakuen Hall, Bravern makes his wrestling debut!!#anime_bbb #ブレバン #ddtpro pic.twitter.com/d7iAv07wXw — DDT Pro-Wrestling (English) (@ddtproENG) January 26, 2025

The DDT Pro-Wrestling website went into further details regarding the collaboration illustrations. The site stated the Brave Bang Bravern! collaboration illustrations feature Isami Ao dressed in MAO's and Lewis Smith in Ueno's in-ring attire, the two characters performing wrestling moves, and the special Bravern costume designed by Obari.

Image via www.ddtpro.com ©「勇気爆発バーンブレイバーン」制作委員会 ©DDTプロレスリング

Image via www.ddtpro.com ©「勇気爆発バーンブレイバーン」制作委員会 ©DDTプロレスリング Image via www.ddtpro.com ©「勇気爆発バーンブレイバーン」制作委員会 ©DDTプロレスリング

Image via www.ddtpro.com ©「勇気爆発バーンブレイバーン」制作委員会 ©DDTプロレスリング