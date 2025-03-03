Detective Conan Anime Wins Grand Prize at TVer Awards 2024

Japanese video-on-demand platform TVer awarded the Detective Conan television anime with the anime grand prize at the TVer Awards 2024 on Monday. The show ranked number one in total views in the anime category on the platform. The staff for the show created an illustration celebrating the award.

Image via prtimes.jp © PR TIMES Corporation

The awards show also honored live-action 2024 GTO Revival TV series, Crayon Shin-chan , and DAN DA DAN with special awards.

TVer is an ad-supported video on demand service operated by various broadcasting companies including Nippon TV , TV Asahi , TBS Television , TV Tokyo , and Fuji Television .

The Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube ( Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram ) film opened last April. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, selling 2,274,333 tickets and earning 3,352,494,500 (about US$21.7 million) yen in its first three days.

The film is the highest-grossing film in the franchise, beating 2023's Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine) film's 13.83 billion yen (about US$88.23 million) earnings.

Meitantei Conan: Sekigan no Flashback ( Detective Conan : One-Eyed Flashback), the 28th film in the Detective Conan ( Case Closed ) franchise, will open in Japan on April 18.

Sources: TVer Awards, PR Times, Comic Natalie