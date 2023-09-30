News
Detective Conan 2024 Anime Film's Teaser Confirms Late Spring Opening
posted on by Egan Loo
Golden Week holidays start in late April next year
TOHO posted the early teaser that confirms that the 2024 Detective Conan anime film will open during the Golden Week holidays, which will run next year (including the weekend before) from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, May 5. The 27th Detective Conan film is teased with the tagline "Black 'Crow'sing" is not over but …"
The film sold 9.26 million tickets for 13.12 billion yen (about US$91.7 million) by June, surpassing Jurassic Park to become the 25th highest-earning film of all time in Japan. It has since become the 19th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, and the #2 film of the year so far in Japan, below only The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
Source: Detective Conan films' official X (Twitter) account via 0takomu