Detective Conan 2024 Anime Film's Teaser Confirms Late Spring Opening

Golden Week holidays start in late April next year

TOHO posted the early teaser that confirms that the 2024 Detective Conan anime film will open during the Golden Week holidays, which will run next year (including the weekend before) from Friday, April 26 to Sunday, May 5. The 27th Detective Conan film is teased with the tagline "Black 'Crow'sing" is not over but …"

© 2023 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

(Iron Submarine), the 26th film opened in Japan on April 14 (two weeks before the official Golden Week holidays), and sold 2.17 million tickets to earn about 3.14 billion yen (about US$23.4 million) in its first three days, making it the best three-day opening for the. The film is the first in theto earn more than 10 billion yen.

The film sold 9.26 million tickets for 13.12 billion yen (about US$91.7 million) by June, surpassing Jurassic Park to become the 25th highest-earning film of all time in Japan. It has since become the 19th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, and the #2 film of the year so far in Japan, below only The Super Mario Bros. Movie .



