Otakon 2024 Hosts BL Manga Artist Kyōko Aiba
posted on by Alex Mateo
Otakon 2024 takes place on August 2-4 in Washington D.C.
The staff of Otakon revealed on Wednesday that it will again host manga artist Kyōko Aiba at this year's event.
Otakon 2024 is scheduled for August 2-4 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Last year's event took place in July 2023.
Aiba is known for boys-love manga. Her works include Kamisama☆Darling, Love Emotion Theory, Derail, Young Carer Mienai Watashi and Invisible Me. Digital Manga Publishing's Juné imprint released her I Love You Enough to Tie You Up manga in English.
