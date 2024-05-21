Elden Ring Game's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC Expansion Unveils Story Trailer

DLC expansion launches on June 21

Bandai Namco began streaming on Wednesday a new story trailer for it and FromSoftware 's Elden Ring game's DLC expansion Shadow of the Erdtree :

The game launches on June 21 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam .

The base Elden Ring game is required for the expansion.

Preorders are now open for the DLC, as well as digital and physical bundles that include Elden Ring for players who do not own the base game. The Premium Bundle includes the digital artbook and soundtrack. The Deluxe Edition includes the base game, the digital artbook, and both soundtracks. A Collector's Edition of the game, which includes a hardcover artbook, a statue of Messmer the Impaler, and a voucher for the soundtrack, is also available for pre-order exclusively on the Bandai Namco Entertainment Store.

Players who pre-order the DLC will receive a bonus Ring of Miquella gesture. A physical replica of Messmer the Impaler's helmet is also available at the Bandai Namco Entertainment Store in very limited quantities, and ships on June 28.

FromSoftware launched Elden Ring for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in February 2022. The game quickly surpassed 12 million units in sales worldwide in March 2022, and had overtaken Call of Duty: Vanguard as the best-selling game in the U.S. in the last 12 months ending in April 2022.

Hidetaka Miyazaki ( Dark Souls , Dark Souls III , Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ) and author George R.R. Martin ( Game of Thrones ) collaborated in creating the game's world.

The game won Game of the Year at the DICE Awards, The Game Awards, and The Golden Joystick Awards. The game also won a Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards in December 2022. Miyazaki won the Nebula Awards for Best Game Writing last year for his work on the game.

