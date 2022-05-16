FromSoftware's Elden Ring is Best-Selling Game in U.S. for Last 12 Months, Overtaking Call of Duty: Vanguard

Game has surpassed 13.4 million units shipped as of March 31

NPD Group's executive director Mat Piscatella revealed on Friday that Bandai Namco Entertainment and FromSoftware 's Elden Ring action RPG has become the best-selling "premium" game in the United States in the last 12 months (ending April 2022), surpassing Call of Duty: Vanguard . The game is the best-selling game in the U.S. in 2022 so far, and was the second best-selling title in April.

According to Forbes, the game has achieved half of the lifetime sales of FromSoftware 's entire Dark Souls trilogy.

Kadokawa 's latest earnings release for fiscal year 2021 (April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022) announced on Thursday that the game has shipped 13.4 million units worldwide as of March 31.

The game launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 25 and had crossed 12 million units in sales within two weeks of launch. It was originally slated to release on January 21, but was delayed.

Hidetaka Miyazaki ( Dark Souls , Dark Souls III , Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ) and author George R.R. Martin ( Game of Thrones ) collaborated in creating the game's world.

Sources: Mat Piscatella's Twitter account (link 2), Forbes (Paul Tassi), Kotaku (Claire Jackson), Polygon (Owen S. Good)



