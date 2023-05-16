Elden Ring Game Wins Science Fiction, Fantasy Writers' Nebula Award

Nominees included Horizon Forbidden West, Journeys through the Radiant Citadel, Pentiment, Stray, Vampire: The Masquerade

The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association (SFWA) announced the winners of its 58th Annual Nebula Awards on Tuesday. Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin won the award for Best Game Writing for'sgame.

Other nominees in the category include:

Horizon Forbidden West - Ben McCaw, John Gonzalez, Annie Kitain, Ariadna Martinez, Nick van Someren Brand, Andrew Walsh, Adam Dolin, Anne Toole, Arjan Terpstra, Ben Schroder, Dee Warrick, Giles Armstrong (Guerrilla Games, Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Journeys through the Radiant Citadel - Ajit A. George, F. Wesley Schneider, Justice Ramin Arman, Dominique Dickey, Basheer Ghouse, Alastor Guzman, D. Fox Harrell, T.K. Johnson, Felice Tzehuei Kuan, Surena Marie, Mimi Mondal, Mario Ortegón, Miyuki Jane Pinckard, Pam Punzalan, Erin Roberts, Stephanie Yoon, Terry H. Romero (Wizards of the Coast: Dungeons & Dragons 5th Ed.)

Pentiment - Kate Dollarhyde, Zoe Franznick, Märten Rattasepp, Josh Sawyer (Obsidian Entertainment, Xbox Game Studios)

Stray - Steven Lerner, Vivien Mermet-Guyenet, Colas Koola (BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive)

- Steven Lerner, Vivien Mermet-Guyenet, Colas Koola (BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive) Vampire: The Masquerade – Sins of the Sires - Natalia Theodoridou (Choice of Games, Paradox Interactive)

FromSoftware launched Elden Ring for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in February 2022. The game quickly surpassed 12 million units in sales worldwide in March 2022, and had overtaken Call of Duty: Vanguard as the best-selling game in the U.S. in the last 12 months ending in April 2022.

Hidetaka Miyazaki ( Dark Souls , Dark Souls III , Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ) and author George R.R. Martin ( Game of Thrones ) collaborated in creating the game's world.

The game won Game of the Year at the DICE Awards, The Game Awards, and The Golden Joystick Awards. The game also won a Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards in December.

FromSoftware will launch an expansion for the game titled "Shadow of the Erdtree."

Hayao Miyazaki won the Nebula Award for Best Script for Studio Ghibli 's Howl's Moving Castle film in May 2007.

Source: The Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers Association's website



