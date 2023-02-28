FromSoftware Announces 'Shadow of the Erdtree' Expansion for Elden Ring Game

Award-winning game originally launched in February 2022

FromSoftware announced on Tuesday that it is developing an expansion for its Elden Ring game titled "Shadow of the Erdtree." The developer did not give a timeframe for the expansion's release.

Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.

An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.

We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. pic.twitter.com/cjJYijM7Mw — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2023

FromSoftware launched Elden Ring for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in February 2022. The game quickly surpassed 12 million units in sales worldwide in March 2022, and had overtaken Call of Duty: Vanguard as the best-selling game in the U.S. in the last 12 months ending in April 2022.

Hidetaka Miyazaki ( Dark Souls , Dark Souls III , Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice ) and author George R.R. Martin ( Game of Thrones ) collaborated in creating the game's world.

The game won Game of the Year at the DICE Awards, The Game Awards, and The Golden Joystick Awards. The game also won a Grand Award at the PlayStation Partner Awards in December.

Source: Elden Ring game's Twitter account



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.