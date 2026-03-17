Eternal Boys Anime Gets Live-Action Series, Stage Play

Series starts on July 4, stage play runs from December 3-13

The Eikyū Shōnen Eternal Boys original anime series is getting a live-action television series adaptation on July 4 at 9:30 p.m. JST on BS12 and a stage play running from December 3-13 at I'M A SHOW in Yurakocho, Tokyo. Each episode of the live-action series will be 15 minutes long.

The casts for both adaptations are the same and include:

Gaku Matsumoto as Kentaro Sanada

Image via Eternal Boys' live-aciton website © 実写版「永久少年 Eternal Boys」製作委員会

Kōhei Nakatsuka as Daisuke Yamanaka

Image via Eternal Boys' live-aciton website © 実写版「永久少年 Eternal Boys」製作委員会

Sōichirō Sorihashi as Haru Asai

Image via Eternal Boys' live-aciton website © 実写版「永久少年 Eternal Boys」製作委員会

Ryu Kiyama as Tsuyoshi Imagawa

Image via Eternal Boys' live-aciton website © 実写版「永久少年 Eternal Boys」製作委員会

Yūta Suzuki as Naoki Ishida

Image via Eternal Boys' live-aciton website © 実写版「永久少年 Eternal Boys」製作委員会

Kei Hosogai as Makoto Kakizaki

Image via Eternal Boys' live-aciton website © 実写版「永久少年 Eternal Boys」製作委員会

Allen Kohatsu as Nicolai Asakura

Image via Eternal Boys' live-aciton website © 実写版「永久少年 Eternal Boys」製作委員会

Minako Tanaka as Fukuko Manda

Image via Eternal Boys' live-aciton website © 実写版「永久少年 Eternal Boys」製作委員会

Satoru Saitō as Fukutaro Manda

Image via Eternal Boys' live-aciton website © 実写版「永久少年 Eternal Boys」製作委員会

The story centers around the Manpuku Geinō Production (literally, Full-Stomach Entertainment Production) agency's Eikyū Shōnen (Eternal Boys), a group of men who are around 40. They strive to become idols and overcome such barriers as their age and physical condition.

Chansana 's manga adaptation began serialization in Monthly Comic Gene magazine in April 2022. The Human Academy Performing Arts College collaborated with the project. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2022. The manga's second and final volume shipped in July 2023.

The original anime series premiered on Fuji TV in October 2022. The 24th and final episode aired on March 2023. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime screened an episode titled Eikyū Shōnen Eternal Boys NEXT STAGE in theaters in Japan in June 2023.



Sources: Eternal Boys live-action series' website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.