Original Middle-Aged Idol Anime Eternal Boys to Air This Fall

A website opened on Wednesday to announce Eikyū Shōnen Eternal Boys, an original anime which will air on Fuji TV and other channels this fall.





The story centers around the Manpuku Geinō Production (literally, Full-Stomach Entertainment Production) agency's Eikyū Shōnen (Eternal Boys), a group of men who are around 40. They strive to become idols and overcome such barriers as their age and physical condition.

The anime stars:

Daisuke Hirakawa as Kentarō Sanada, a 40-year-old former salaryman whose company suddenly went bankrupt

Katsuyuki Konishi as Naoki Ishida, a 39-year-old former junior high school teacher

Jun Fukuyama as Haru Asai, a 35-year-old former soccer player

Daisuke Namikawa as Tsuyoshi Imagawa, a 37-year-old former child actor who became an enka singer

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Daisuke Yamanaka, a 45-year-old former head of management at the Manpuku Geinō Production talent agency

Nozomu Sasaki as Makoto Kakizaki, the 41-year-old former no.1 cabaret club host



Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town director migmi is helming the anime at LIDEN FILMS , and Kimiko Ueno ( The Royal Tutor , Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama? ) is overseeing the series scripts. The original story concept is credited to the real-life "Manpuku Geinō Production," which is actually LIDEN FILMS , Fuji TV , and Polygon Pictures . Seiko Asai is adapting the original character designs by ma2 for animation.

Ryō Tanaka is directing the sound and Yukari Hashimoto ( Mr. Osomatsu , Komi Can't Communicate ) is composing the music. King Records is handling the theme songs, and coly is developing the spinoff novel game. The manga adaptation will begin serializing in the May issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Gene magazine on April 15, and the Human Academy Performing Arts College is collaborating with the project.

Sources: Eikyū Shōnen Eternal Boys anime's website, Comic Natalie