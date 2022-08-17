Original Middle-Aged Idol Anime Eternal Boys Reveals 1st Promo Video, More Cast, October 10 Premiere

Anime gets advanced screening in Tokyo on September 17

The official website for the original anime Eikyū Shōnen Eternal Boys revealed on Wednesday the first promotional video, additional cast, visual, and October 10 premiere.

The anime will premiere on Fuji TV on October 10 at 2:20 a.m. (effectively, October 11). The series will then air on Animax and BS Fuji . The anime will stream early on FOD on September 26.

The anime will get an advanced screening of the first four episodes in Tokyo on September 17. Cast members will be in attendance.

The newly announced cast includes:

Yūko Noichi as Fukuko Manda

Haruka Chisuga as Pepechan

Yumiri Hanamori as Ren Ukita

Hiroki Touchi as Nicolai Asakura

The website is also debuting an audio drama series that will serialize irregularly on the Eternal Boys' official YouTube channel and Twitter account.

The anime stars:

Daisuke Hirakawa as Kentarō Sanada, a 40-year-old former salaryman whose company suddenly went bankrupt

Katsuyuki Konishi as Naoki Ishida, a 39-year-old former junior high school teacher

Jun Fukuyama as Haru Asai, a 35-year-old former soccer player

Daisuke Namikawa as Tsuyoshi Imagawa, a 37-year-old former child actor who became an enka singer

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Daisuke Yamanaka, a 45-year-old former head of management at the Manpuku Geinō Production talent agency

Nozomu Sasaki as Makoto Kakizaki, the 41-year-old former no.1 cabaret club host



The story centers around the Manpuku Geinō Production (literally, Full-Stomach Entertainment Production) agency's Eikyū Shōnen (Eternal Boys), a group of men who are around 40. They strive to become idols and overcome such barriers as their age and physical condition.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town director migmi is helming the anime at LIDEN FILMS , and Kimiko Ueno ( The Royal Tutor , Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama? ) is overseeing the series scripts. The original story concept is credited to the real-life "Manpuku Geinō Production," which is actually LIDEN FILMS , Fuji TV , and Polygon Pictures . Seiko Asai is adapting the original character designs by ma2 for animation.

Ryō Tanaka is directing the sound and Yukari Hashimoto ( Mr. Osomatsu , Komi Can't Communicate ) is composing the music. King Records is handling the theme songs, and coly is developing the spinoff novel game.

The manga adaptation began serializing Kadokawa 's Comic Gene magazine on April 15, and the Human Academy Performing Arts College is collaborating with the project.

Sources: Eternal Boys anime's website, Comic Natalie