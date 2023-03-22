Eternal Boys Anime's New Episode Screens in Theaters on June 9

Special story recap begins screening on May 19

Fuji TV revealed on Wednesday that the original anime Eikyū Shōnen Eternal Boys will get a new episode titled Eikyū Shōnen Eternal Boys NEXT STAGE in theaters in Japan on June 9. The anime's official YouTube channel streamed a teaser promotional video:

A special that recaps the story of Eternal Boys will screen in theaters for two weeks, starting on May 19. The anime will also get a rebroadcast on Tokyo MX and BS11 with two episodes airing each week, starting on April 1.

The anime premiered on Fuji TV on October 10. The anime had an advanced screening of the first four episodes in Tokyo on September 17. The 24th and final episode is scheduled to air on March 27. HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The story centers around the Manpuku Geinō Production (literally, Full-Stomach Entertainment Production) agency's Eikyū Shōnen (), a group of men who are around 40. They strive to become idols and overcome such barriers as their age and physical condition.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town director migmi is helming the anime at LIDEN FILMS , and Kimiko Ueno ( The Royal Tutor , Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama? ) is overseeing the series scripts. The original story concept is credited to the real-life "Manpuku Geinō Production," which is actually LIDEN FILMS , Fuji TV , and Polygon Pictures . Seiko Asai is adapting the original character designs by ma2 for animation.

Ryō Tanaka is directing the sound and Yukari Hashimoto ( Mr. Osomatsu , Komi Can't Communicate ) is composing the music. King Records is handling the theme songs, and coly is developing the spinoff novel game.

The manga adaptation began serializing in Kadokawa 's Comic Gene magazine in April 2022, and the Human Academy Performing Arts College is collaborating with the project.

