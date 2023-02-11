HIDIVE Streams Immoral Guild, Eternal Boys Anime

© Taichi Kawazoe, Takuya Asaoka

Immoral Guild

Guild of Depravity

announced on Saturday that it will begin streaming all 12 episodes of the television anime of's) () manga on February 18 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The streaming service will begin streaming the anime on March 19 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Both anime titles will stream with Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The Immoral Guild anime premiered on October 5.

The story follows the skilled hunter Kikuru Madan, who has decided to retire out of fear of wasting his youth. One day, a guild staff member suggests that he go on a quest with a new female martial artist named Hitamu Kyan. However, she keeps getting hit by monsters one after another.



Takuya Asaoka ( Redo of Healer ) directed the anime at TNK . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ) handling series composition. Hiraku Kaneko ( Queen's Blade: The Exiled Virgin designed the characters. Sayaka Sasaki performed the opening theme song "Never the Fever!!," and Minami Kuribayashi performed the ending theme song "Sugar Sugar Spice."

Kawazoe launched the manga in Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine in June 2017.

Eikyū Shōnen Eternal Boys

Theanime premiered onon October 10.

The story centers around the Manpuku Geinō Production (literally, Full-Stomach Entertainment Production) agency's Eikyū Shōnen (Eternal Boys), a group of men who are around 40. They strive to become idols and overcome such barriers as their age and physical condition.

Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town director migmi is helming the anime at LIDEN FILMS , and Kimiko Ueno ( The Royal Tutor , Uchitama?! Have you seen my Tama? ) is overseeing the series scripts. The original story concept is credited to the real-life "Manpuku Geinō Production," which is actually LIDEN FILMS , Fuji TV , and Polygon Pictures . Seiko Asai is adapting the original character designs by ma2 for animation.

Ryō Tanaka is directing the sound and Yukari Hashimoto ( Mr. Osomatsu , Komi Can't Communicate ) is composing the music. King Records handled the theme songs, and coly developed the spinoff novel game.





