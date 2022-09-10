Futoku no Guild Anime's New Promo Video Reveals October 5 Premiere

New key visual also revealed

Kadokawa revealed the full promotional video on Saturday for the television anime of Taichi Kawazoe 's Futoku no Guild (Guild of Depravity) manga. The video reveals that the show will premiere on AT-X and Tokyo MX on October 5. The show will also air on TV Aichi , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and BS11 .

Kadokawa also revealed a new key visual for the series.

The cast includes:

Takuya Asaoka ( Redo of Healer ) is directing the anime at TNK . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ) is handling series composition. Hiraku Kaneko ( Queen's Blade: The Exiled Virgin is designing the characters. Sayaka Sasaki will perform the opening theme song "Never the Fever!!," and Minami Kuribayashi will perform the ending theme song "Sugar Sugar Spice."

Kawazoe launched the manga in Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine in June 2017. Square Enix will publish the manga's 10th compiled book volume on September 12.

The story follows the skilled hunter Kikuru Madan, who has decided to retire out of fear of wasting his youth. One day, a guild staff member suggests that he go on a quest with a new female martial artist named Hitamu Kyan. However, she keeps getting hit by monsters one after another.



Source: Press release