Taichi Kawazoe's Futoku no Guild Manga Gets TV Anime

Manga follows hunter on quest with new female martial artist

An official website opened on Friday announcing that Taichi Kawazoe 's Futoku no Guild (Guild of Depravity) manga is getting a television anime.

Takuya Asaoka ( Redo of Healer ) is directing the anime at TNK . Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ) is handling series composition. Hiraku Kaneko ( Queen's Blade: The Exiled Virgin is designing the characters.

Kawazoe launched the manga in Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine in June 2017. Square Enix published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on Friday.

The story follows the skilled hunter Kikuru Madan, who has decided to retire out of fear of wasting his youth. One day, a guild staff member suggests that he go on a quest with a new female martial artist named Hitamu Kyan. However, she keeps getting hit by monsters one after another.

Sources: Futoku no Guild anime's website, Comic Natalie