Comic Alunna Magazine Ceases Publication

Image via Comic Alunna website © Kadokawa

The April issue of Kadokawa 's Comic Alunna magazine announced on Tuesday that the magazine will cease publication, with the April issue as the magazine's last issue.

Some of the manga serializing in the magazine will either move to Comic Alunna 's sister magazine Comic Flapper , or Kadokawa 's KadoComi website.

Kadokawa launched Comic Alunna in July 2022 as a spinoff from Comic Flapper . The manga focused on manga by notable online influencers and creators, but some manga from Comic Flapper also moved to Comic Alunna when it launched.

Gruppen Führer and Yūji Kamo 's Isekai no Shuyaku wa Wareware da! and Torazō and Kōyō Matsunami 's Nichijō Lock manga will move back to Comic Flapper (where they previously serialized before moving to Comic Alunna ), with Setsuna Tokitō's manga adaptation of the Magical Girl Witch Trials Game and Jire Nokura and Mutsū's Kaitai also moving to Comic Flapper . Monaka Honda's Ichigun Danshi wa Koi Shiteru , Shiori Saitō and Eko Konomi 's Hanataba , Kokoro Tono and Gonzales Maruyama's Saimusha Chika-dol Muteki-chan! Uragaisha ni Osareteimasu! , Nakamu and Toshiki Ishikura 's Byaku Monogatari , Fukatsu and Kajitsu Niru's Shama Fallin' Jail , and Nao Kasai 's MilliPro: Million no Tsunagari o Mezashite manga will move to KadoComi .

Kagiri Araido 's Jiisan Baasan Wakagaeru manga serialized in Comic Alunna alongside its serailization on Araido's pixiv and X/Twitter accounts. The manga ended with its eighth volume in June 2024. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2024.

Source: Comic Natalie

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