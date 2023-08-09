Jiisan Baasan Wakagaeru Comedy Manga About Old Couple Turned Young Again Gets TV Anime

Kadokawa revealed on Wednesday that Kagiri Araido 's Jiisan Baasan Wakagaeru (Granpa and Grandma Turn Young Again) manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation. Kadokawa did not reveal any other details for the anime, but revealed a visual for the anime (first image below) and an illustration by Araido (second image below) to celebrate the anime's announcement.

© 新挑限・KADOKAWA／じいさんばあさん若返る製作委員会

© 新挑限・KADOKAWA／じいさんばあさん若返る製作委員会

© Kagiri Araido, Kadokawa

The comedy manga centers on an old husband and wife who live a quiet life in Aomori harvesting apples. One day, they wake up and find their physical age restored to their 20s.

Araido launched the manga on pixiv in October 2019, and it has since garnered over 100 million views. The manga was ranked #6 in the Web Manga category of the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" in 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in October 2022, and will publish the seventh volume on August 16. The series has one million copies in circulation (including digital purchases).



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.