Norio Sakurai's The Dangers in My Heart Wins Tsugi ni Kuru Web Manga 2020 Awards

Mitsudomoe manga creator Norio Sakurai 's The Dangers in My Heart (Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu) (The Bad Part of My Heart) series took the top spot in the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō's" (up-and-coming manga awards) Web Manga category. The romantic comedy follows Anna Yamada, a beautiful school age model and her classmate Kyotaro Ichikawa. Kyotaro is at the very bottom of the social hierarchy and also is plagued by a murderous desire he tries to ignore.

Sakurai responded the series' win:

It's an honor to receive this wonderful award. I'd like to thank not just the voters, but everyone involved in this series. Since the series has the feeling of exposing the vulnerable part of the hero and myself, it's embarrassing to have so many people read it. Please continue to watch the hero grow and the interaction between the two characters. I'm really thankful to you all.

The series was previously a contender for the 13th Manga Taisho awards but lost to Tsubasa Yamaguchi 's The Blue Period. The manga was voted #4 in AnimeJapan's poll of manga that readers most want to see turned into an anime, came in #4th in last year's Tsugi ni Kuru Web Manga Awards, was picked as #3 in the 2019 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook, #4 in this year's Tsutaya Comic Awards, and was a top recommended series by Japanese bookstore employees.

It's currently serialized on Akita Shoten 's Manga Cross website.

Second place went to Robinson Haruhara and Hirakei 's Tis Time for "Torture," Princess manga . The series, currently serialized in English on the MangaPLUS app, depicts the various comedic "tortures" a captive princess is subjected to by Demon Lord's army. The manga is current favorite of Vinland Saga manga creator Makoto Yukimura .

Sekaneko's Homura-sensei wa Tabun Motenai (Mr. Homura Probably Isn't Popular) rounds out the top three. The gag comedy follows a high school biology teacher named Homura who looks young and has a weak constitution. He's actually an adult but is very scared of high school girls and whenever he finds himself short on cash he turns to his pet frog as a possible source of food. He's pursued by a high school girl named Hasumi who finds Mr. Homura both gentle and cute.

The series came in second in pixiv and Nippon Shuppan Hanbai, Inc 's "Web Manga General Election." last year.

The full top 20 list of winners is:

The Dangers in My Heart (Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu) by Norio Sakurai Tis Time for "Torture," Princess by Robinson Haruhara and Hirakei (available on MangaPLUS) Homura-sensei wa Tabun Motenai 2.5 Dimensional Seduction by Yū Hashimoto Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie by Keigo Maki (licensed by Kodansha Comics ) Jiisan Baasan Wakagaeru by Kagiri Araido Toorigakari ni One Point Advice shite iku Type no Yankee by Otsuji Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon by Akumi Agitogi and Rito Kōsaka Loving Yamada at LV999! by Mashiro (licensed by Mangamo ) Imōto no Tomodachi ga Nani Kangaeteru no ka Wakaranai by Rei. Uchi no Kaisha no Chiisai Senpai no Hanashi by Saisō Romantic Killer by Wataru Momose Printania Nippon by Maigo Junjo Sentai Virginias by Taro Fukuoka Yamato wa Koi no Mahoroba by Mio Hamatani Kūki ga "Yomeru" Shinnyushain to Buaiso na Senpai by Shū Torihara Double by Ayako Noda Dekiru Neko wa Kyō mo Yūutsu by Hitsuji Yamada Fantasy Bishōjo Juniku Ojisan to by Yū Tsurusaki and Shin Ikezawa Seibetsu "Mona Lisa" no Kimi e. by Tsumuji Yoshimura

The winners were decided by fan votes submitted by July 3. The award is co-organized by Kadokawa Media Factory 's book and manga news magazine Da Vinci and streaming service Niconico . This year had 4,768 entries, more than twice as many as last year. 50 nominees were selected for each category.

In 2018, the winners were Raise wa Tanin ga Ii by Asuka Konishi and My Senpai Is Annoying by Shiro Manta . Last year's winners were Kusuriya no Hitorigoto (The Pharmacist's Monologue) in the print category and SPY x FAMILY in the web manga category.

Source: Comic Natalie