Spy×Family, A Man and His Cat Win 4th Annual Tsutaya Comic Awards

SPY×FAMILY and A Man and His Cat took home the top two spots in this year's TSUTAYA Comic Grand Prize competition. The results were announced at a ceremony on Wednesday. Winners were selected based on submitted votes by readers through a special page set up on the comicspace review website and Twitter. Competing manga was limited to series with five or less volumes as of March 1, 2020.

Tatsuya Endō 's SPY x FAMILY has continued to win accolades from readers and publishers. The series won the Web Manga category at last year's Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards, was listed as one of BRUTUS magazine's "Most Dangerous" manga, and it topped the list for best manga for male readers in Kono Manga ga Sugoi!'s 2019 picks.

Shueisha describes SPY x FAMILY :

The master spy codenamed "Twilight" has spent his days on undercover missions, all for the dream of a better world. But one day, he receives a particularly difficult new order from command. For his mission, he must form a temporary family and start a new life?! A Spy/Action/Comedy about a one-of-a-kind family!

Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service added the SPY x FAMILY manga on March 24, 2019, the same day it launched in Japan in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service.

A Man and His Cat is not without its own fans. The tale of an older man who adopts a fat kitty that no one else wanted was a runner-up in the Web Comic category at the Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Awards in 2018 and took third in pixiv and Nippon Shuppan Hanbai, Inc 's "Web Manga General Election" in 2018.

Sakurai shared art on Twitter to celebrate the manga's second place win.

Sakurai launched the manga on Gangan pixiv and it also runs in Square Enix 's Monthly Shōnen Gangan magazine. Square Enix Manga & Books has released two volumes of the series in English.

Dan Ichikawa 's My New Boss is Goofy (Atarashii Jōshi wa Do Tennen) rounds out third place. The manga is another popular reader favorite. It took second in AnimeJapan's poll for manga that readers' most want to see animated and last year's Web Manga General Election.

The workplace comedy's story follows a 26-year-old office worker named Momose. He recently changed jobs after his previous boss harassed him. He's worried his new boss will also use power harassment to make his life miserable. Momose is trying to hide his anxious stomach when he first meets his new boss Shirasaki, however he's surprised to find his new boss is such a natural airhead that he eliminates all of Momose's anxiety.

The manga and creator Dan Ichikawa 's official Twitter accounts shared artwork to celebrate the good news.