Spy×Family Included in Brutus Magazine's 'Most Dangerous Manga' of 2019 List
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Japanese men's magazine Brutus included a feature on the year's "most dangerous books," including a section for manga. The feature includes interviews with several manga creators and literary figures discussing works with the most "stimulating" and thought-provoking themes. A list of works mentioned in the interviews is below:
Titles available in English are denoted with (**).
- Magnituning by Shunji Enomoto
- Spy×Family by Tatsuya Endō**
- 1122: For a Happy Marriage by Peko Watanabe**
- Ikoku Nikki (Diary of a Different Country) by Tomoko Yamashita
- I Want to Hold Aono-kun so Badly I Could Die by Umi Shiina**
- Tonari no Yōkai san (The Yōkai Next Door) by noho
- Heitarō ni Kowai mono wa nai (There's Nothing for Heitarō to be Afraid of) by Sukerakko
- MAO by Rumiko Takahashi
- Land by Kazumi Yamashita
- Double by Ayako Noda
- Gakegiwa no Waltz (Waltz on the Cliff's Edge) by Umi Shiina
- Awajima Hyakkei by Takako Shimura
- Machine to Soirée (Machine and Soirée) by Megumi Osuga
- act-age written by Tatsuya Matsuki and illustrated by Shiro Usazaki**
- Kanojo to Kareshi no Akarui Mirai (His and Her Bright Future) by Natsuko Taniguchi
- Limbo the King by Ai Tanaka
- Auto Man written by Yuba Isukari and illustrated by Milllieu Nakamura
- Robo Sapiens Zenshi (Robo Sapiens Prehistory) by Toranosuke Shimada
- Heavenly Delusion by Masakazu Ishiguro**
Additionally, the magazine highlighted several webtoons and indie works:
- Katori Sensō (Mosquito Repelling War) by JH
- Shura no Kuni (Ashura's Country) by Nana Mokume
- Tate no Kuni (The Vertical World) by Kū Tanaka
- Uchūjin, Hitori (Lone Alien) by Saori Oyaizu
- Enchanchi by Saigo no Shudan
- Bibliomania written by Ōbaru and illustrated by Macchiro
- Long Way Home by Fuyuki Kanai
SPY×FAMILY and Robo Sapiens Zenshi topped the Male Readers list for Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2020. Ikoku Nikki ranked 10th on the Female Readers list. In 2019, Heavenly Delusion topped the Male Readers list.
Source: Brutus Issue #907