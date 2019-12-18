×
Interest
Spy×Family Included in Brutus Magazine's 'Most Dangerous Manga' of 2019 List

posted on by Kim Morrissy

Japanese men's magazine Brutus included a feature on the year's "most dangerous books," including a section for manga. The feature includes interviews with several manga creators and literary figures discussing works with the most "stimulating" and thought-provoking themes. A list of works mentioned in the interviews is below:

Titles available in English are denoted with (**).

Additionally, the magazine highlighted several webtoons and indie works:

  • Katori Sensō (Mosquito Repelling War) by JH
  • Shura no Kuni (Ashura's Country) by Nana Mokume
  • Tate no Kuni (The Vertical World) by Kū Tanaka
  • Uchūjin, Hitori (Lone Alien) by Saori Oyaizu
  • Enchanchi by Saigo no Shudan
  • Bibliomania written by Ōbaru and illustrated by Macchiro
  • Long Way Home by Fuyuki Kanai

SPY×FAMILY and Robo Sapiens Zenshi topped the Male Readers list for Kono Manga ga Sugoi! 2020. Ikoku Nikki ranked 10th on the Female Readers list. In 2019, Heavenly Delusion topped the Male Readers list.

Source: Brutus Issue #907

