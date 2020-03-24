180,000 Manga Readers Vote for Their Most Wanted Anime Adaptation

AnimeJapan was cancelled in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,but before the event was ever planned to start, the staff organized its third annual poll to find out what property fans want to see adapted into an anime. The official website first took nominations and then opened those nominations up to voting with the final results announced on the AnimeJapan website.

AnimeJapan compiled votes from February 1-16 and approximately 180,000 fans cast their vote. The following 10 manga were the most favored for potential anime adaptations, some of the series are even available in English.

10: Chainsaw Man by Tatsuki Fujimoto

The name says it all! Denji's life of poverty is changed forever when he merges with his pet chainsaw dog, Pochita! Now he's living in the big city and an official Devil Hunter. But he's got a lot to learn about his new job and chainsaw powers!

Available in English from Viz Media (print), Weekly Shonen Jump , and MangaPlus (digital)



09: The Apothecary Diaries by Natsu Hyūga (novel) and Ikki Nanao (manga)

Maomao is a pharmacist from the pleasure district who finds herself working as a servant in the palace of the emperor. She hopes to quietly fulfill her contract at the palace without ever receiving a "visit" from the emperor. She comes to discover that the emperor's children suffer from short lifespans and begins to investigate the cause as the only two remaining royal children continue to get sicker.

Coming soon in English from Square Enix Manga



08: The Way of the Househusband by Kousuke Oono

A retired yakuza member known as "Immortal Tatsu" is living out his post-crime career as a house husband. He still manages to find his way into trouble from time to time, except it's in the grocery aisle instead of some back alley.

Available in English from Viz Media





07: Tasūketsu by Taiga Miyakawa

People have suddenly started disappearing. A mysterious self-proclaimed "Emperor" gathers five people together through anonymous messages and has them participate in a game. Participants answer the question "Do you want to live or die?" The game has only one rule: "Majority dies."



06: act-age by Tatsuya Matsuki and Shiro Usazaki

Kei Yonagi is a high school girl aiming to become a successful actress. She catches the eye of a director Sumiji Kuroyama during an audition and he decides to give her her big break. However, Yonagi's acting talent is due to her Method acting, which could be come dangerous if she doesn't get it under control.

Available in English from Viz Media (print), Weekly Shonen Jump , and MangaPlus (digital)





05: SPY×FAMILY by Tatsuya Endō

Agent Twilight, the greatest spy for the nation of Westalis, has to infiltrate an elite private school. In order to do so he assumes the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger, adopts an orphan girl, and marries a city hall employee. Unknown to him, his daughter Anya is a telepath and his wife Yor is an assassin. The three learn to become a family while working to complete Twilight's missions and maintain world peace.

Available in English from Viz Media (print), Weekly Shonen Jump , and MangaPlus (digital)







04: The Dangers in My Heart (Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu) by Norio Sakurai

Kyōtarō Ichikawa is at the very bottom caste of his school, and he hides murderous impulse that lurks at the very bottom of his soul.



03: Onii-chan wa Oshimai by Nekotōfu

Mahiro Oyama is a withdrawn young man whose life changes after he takes a suspicious medication that belongs to his sister. After taking the medicine, he wakes up and discovers he's transformed into a girl. Mahiro doesn't know the next thing about the lives of girls!



02: My New Boss is Goofy (Atarashii Jōshi wa Do Tennen) by Dan Ichikawa

26-year-old office worker Momose recently changed jobs after his previous boss harassed him. He's worried his new boss will also use power harassment to make his life miserable. Momose is trying to hide his anxious stomach when he first meets his new boss Shirasaki, however he's surprised to find his new boss is such a natural airhead that he eliminates all of Momose's anxiety.



01: Komi Can't Communicate by Tomohito Oda

The quiet beauty Komi-san seems out of reach to all of her classmates, except one. Shigeo Tadano knows that Komi-san isn't actually aloof, she just has poor communication skills. Komi-san wants to become better at speaking to others so she enlists Shigeo's help.

Available in English from Viz Media



Which manga series would you like to see adapted into anime? Let us know in the forums!

Source: Comic Natalie, Anime Japan