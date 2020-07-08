Vinland Saga Creator Recommends 'Tis Time for "Torture," Princess Manga

Vinland Saga manga creator Makoto Yukimura recently shared a recommendation for Robinson Haruhara and Hirakei 's Hime-sama "Gōmon" no Jikan Desu (' Tis Time for "Torture," Princess ) manga. On Tuesday, he tweeted in English: "" HIMESAMA GOUMON NO JIKAN DESU " is my favorite manga these days. It's been about a year since the series started. I'm sure it will be an anime soon. Check it out!"

The comedic fantasy manga first launched on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service in April 2019. It tells the story of a princess who has been captured by the Demon Lord's army, and is "tortured" with the prospect of indulging in tasty modern foods and technology. The manga is available to read in English through Shonen Jump 's MANGA Plus service.

In the same tweet thread, Yukimura thanked his international fans for their support of his manga and promised that he will keep doing his best to communicate in English. "My Japanese is slang, so I think it won't translate well with google translation. I have to speak English as much as possible for you. But I'm not good at English. I'll do my best. Thank you for reading my manga."

Yukimura launched Vinland Saga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2005, but Kodansha moved the series to Afternoon later that year. Kodansha Comics is publishing the manga in English. A television anime adaptation premiered in July last year.