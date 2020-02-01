News
Japanese Bookstores Recommend 15 Top Manga for 2020
posted on by Alex Mateo
SPY×FAMILY tops list; Honya Club also announces top 3 sports manga
Japanese online bookstore Honya Club announced the results of its "Zenkoku Shotenin ga Eranda Osusume Comic 2020" (Nationwide Bookstore Employees' Recommended Comics of 2020) poll on Friday. The poll asked 1,100 professional bookstore employees in Japan for the top 15 manga series that had fewer than five volumes as of November 11, 2019. The awards also listed the employees' picks for the top three sports genre manga.
Top 15 Recommended Manga by Bookstores
|Rank
|Title
|Creator(s)
|1.
|SPY×FAMILY
|Tatsuya Endō
|2.
|Chainsaw Man
|Tatsuki Fujimoto
|3.
|Sono Kisekae Ningyō wa Koi o Suru (My Dress-Up Darling)
|Shinichi Fukuda
|4.
|Atarashii Jōshi wa Dotennen (My New Boss is Very Goofy)
|Dan Ichikawa
|5.
|Kusuriya no Hitorigoto (The Pharmacist's Monologue)
|Natsu Hyūga, Nekokurage, and Ikki Nanao
|6.
|Ase to Sekken (Sweat and Soap)
|Kintetsu Yamada
|7.
|Isekai Ojisan (My Uncle in Another World)
|Shindeiru Hotondo
|8.
|Kawaii Dake Ja Nai Shikimori-san (Miss Shikimori is Not Just Cute)
|Keigo Maki
|9.
|Mieru Ko-chan (The Girl Who Can See)
|Tomoki Izumi
|10.
|The Ride-On King
|Yasushi Baba
|11.
|Dekiru Neko wa Kyō mo Yūtsu (The Masterful Cat is Depressed Again Today)
|Hitsuji Yamada
|12.
|Shūmatsu no Walküre (Record of Raganarok)
|Chika Aji, Shinya Umemura, and Takumi Fukui
|13.
|Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu (The Bad Part of My Heart)
|Norio Sakurai
|14.
|Bite Maker ~О̄sama no Omega~ (King's Omega)
|Miwako Sugiyama
|15.
|Shiawase Kanako no Koroshiya Seikatsu (Kanako's Life as an Assassin)
|Toshiya Wakabayashi
Nationwide Bookstore Employees' Top 3 Sports Manga:
Blue Lock
By Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura
switch
By Atsushi Namikiri
Mr.CB
By Masaya Tsunamoto and Isao Tanishima
Source: Honya Club