Kadokawa Launches Comic Alunna Magazine Supplement for Comic Flapper

1st issue of magazine focusing on manga by influencers, online creators launches on July 13

The official Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Comic Flapper magazine revealed last Friday that Kadokawa will launch Comic Alunna , a new supplemental magazine for Comic Flapper , on July 13. The new magazine will focus on manga by notable online influencers and creators, with some manga from Comic Flapper also moving to Comic Alunna .

"◯◯ no Shuyaku wa Wareware da!" (We are the Main Characters of ◯◯!) — a group of video creators who upload "Let's Play" (footage of members of the group playing games with commentary) videos on Nico Nico Video and YouTube — will have a new manga titled Empress Age ~Yami Shakai no Shuyaku wa Wareware da!~ (Empress Age ~We are the Main Characters of the Underworld!~), with Mikaru Sera drawing the art, and Zom supervising.

The "Maizen Sisters" YouTube channel will have a new manga titled Maizen Sisters no Bōken ~Mononoke Jinja to Tamayura no Hime (Maizen Sisters Adventures ~Spirit Shrine and the Fleeting Princess~). Uryū Akutabe is writing the manga, and Kenta Tsuchida is drawing the art.

YouTuber Hiroyuki will have a new manga titled Hiroyuki, Isekai Demo Ronpa de Musō Shimasu (Hiroyuki is a Debate God Even in the Other World). Hakki Takana is writing the manga, and Uzuki Hatashima is drawing the art.

Torazo and Kōyō Matsunami's Nichijō Lock , Gruppen Führer and Yūji Kamo's Isekai no Shuyaku wa Wareware da! , and Yūji Kamo's Hell Doctor Kurare no Kagaku wa Subete o Kaiketsu suru! manga will all move from Comic Flapper to Comic Alunna .