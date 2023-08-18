Jiisan Baasan Wakagaeru Comedy Manga Ends With 8th Volume

© Kagiri Araido, Kadokawa

The seventh compiled book volume of's(Grandpa and Grandma Turn Young Again) manga revealed on Wednesday that the manga will end with its next volume.

The comedy manga centers on an old husband and wife who live a quiet life in Aomori harvesting apples. One day, they wake up and find their physical age restored to their 20s.

Araido launched the manga on pixiv in October 2019, and it has since garnered over 100 million views. The manga was ranked #6 in the Web Manga category of the sixth "Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō" in 2020. Kadokawa published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in October 2022.

The manga is inspiring an upcoming television anime.

Source: Jiisan Baasan Wakagaeru volume 7





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.