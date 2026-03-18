Shinobi: Art of Vengeance Game's Villains Stage DLC Launches April 3

DLC adds Death Adder, Goro Majima, Dr. Eggman as bosses

Sega announced in a new animated trailer on Wednesday that Shinobi: Art of Vengeance , the new game in its Shinobi franchise, will add the Sega Villains Stage DLC on April 3. The DLC adds Golden Axe 's Death Adder, the Yakuza franchise's Goro Majima, and Sonic the Hedgehog 's Dr. Eggman as new bosses to fight.

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The DLC also includes five new stages, two new Boss Rush modes, three new ninpo, three new outfits, and six new music tracks. The Digital Deluxe Edition of the game includes the DLC. Standard edition players can access the DLC as a standalone purchase or as part of the upgrade pack.

The game will also receive an update patch on April 3, which adds a Hardcore Mode, combat system adjustments, and updates to character outlines, map and tutorial display features.

The game launched on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam on August 29.

Sega describes the game:

SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance follows longtime series protagonist and master of the ninja arts, Joe Musashi, who arrives home from a previous adventure to find his village burned to the ground and his clan turned into stone. Driven by vengeance, Joe sets off on an epic quest, battling hordes of enemies and larger-than-life bosses across stunning hand-drawn worlds. Rife with multiple paths to discover or unlock and packed with smooth, satisfying gameplay, SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance will have players attacking and reacting on the move—and keep them coming back for more.

Paris-based studio Lizardcube developed the game.

Sega launched the first Shinobi game for arcades in 1987. The previous game in the franchise was Shinobi 3D , which launched for the Nintendo 3DS in 2011.