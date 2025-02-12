Sega Unveils Shinobi: Art of Vengeance Side-Scroller for August 29 Launch

New game in Shinobi series ships for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC

Sega unveiled Shinobi: Art of Vengeance , a new game in its Shinobi franchise , on Tuesday. Paris-based studio Lizardcube is developing the game, which will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC via Steam on August 29.

Sega describes the game:

SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance follows longtime series protagonist and master of the ninja arts, Joe Musashi, who arrives home from a previous adventure to find his village burned to the ground and his clan turned into stone. Driven by vengeance, Joe sets off on an epic quest, battling hordes of enemies and larger-than-life bosses across stunning hand-drawn worlds. Rife with multiple paths to discover or unlock and packed with smooth, satisfying gameplay, SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance will have players attacking and reacting on the move—and keep them coming back for more.

Sega launched the first Shinobi game for arcades in 1987. The latest game in the franchise is Shinobi 3D , which launched for the Nintendo 3DS in 2011.