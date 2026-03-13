JoJo's, Slam Dunk, Blood, Gundam Artists (& You) Draw Kingdom Manga Panels

The Kingdom manga franchise announced the second “Social Kingdom ” campaign to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Yasuhisa Hara 's manga on Thursday. The “Social Kingdom Saien” (Reignited) project will begin on March 19 at midnight Japan Time (March 18 at 11:00 a.m. EDT).

Image via x.com ©原泰久／集英社

Fans will be able to choose and redraw their favorite panels from "20 legendary chapters" of the manga that Hara personally selected. The 2,289 panels will be available to redraw on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Along with the fans, 20 special guests will join the festivities: Hirohiko Araki ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ), Sui Ishida ( Tokyo Ghoul ), Takehiko Inoue ( Slam Dunk ), Hiroya Oku ( Gantz ), Masaki Kasahara (Gunjō Senki), Yasei Bakudan member Kukki!, Yokusaru Shibata ( Air Master ), comedian So Takei , Katsuya Terada ( Blood - The Last Vampire ), Sukima Switch member Shintarō Tokita , Kengo Hanazawa ( I am a Hero ), comedic duo Ryuichi Hamaie and Kenji Yamauchi, Toshimitsu Matsubara ( Gas-tō Norainu Tanteidan art), Jiro Matsumoto ( Keep on Vibrating ), Ikimono-gakari member Yoshiki Mizuno , Masanori Morita ( Rokudenashi Blues , Rookies ), Yoshikazu Yasuhiko ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin ), and Nankai Candies member Ryōta Yamasato .

This is the second time the Kingdom series has run the “Social Kingdom ” campaign. The first campaign ran in 2012 to celebrate the Kingdom anime's premiere. Eiichiro Oda ( One Piece ), Masashi Kishimoto ( Naruto ), Araki, and Inoue, among others participated in the first “Social Kingdom ” campaign.