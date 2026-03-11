Junket Bank Manga Gets TV Anime

A new official website opened on Thursday to announce that Ikkō Tanaka 's Junket Bank manga is getting a television anime in October. The website unveiled a visual, main cast, and staff.

Image via Junket Bank anime's website © 田中一行／集英社・「ジャンケットバンク」製作委員会

Tanaka shared an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

The anime stars:

Sōma Saitō as Shin Mafutsu

Image via Junket Bank anime's website © 田中一行／集英社・「ジャンケットバンク」製作委員会

Rikuya Yasuda as Akira Mitarai

Image via Junket Bank anime's website © 田中一行／集英社・「ジャンケットバンク」製作委員会

Seiji Kishi ( Assassination Classroom ) is directing the anime at CUE . Makoto Fukami ( Kinnikuman: Perfect Origin Arc ) is handling the series composition. Masanori Shino ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean ) is designing the characters. Taku Iwasaki ( Gurren Lagann ) is composing the music.

The story takes place in a world where banks serve as gambling halls. When greenhorn banker Akira is suddenly transferred to the Special Operations Department, he ends up entering the bank's gambling hall. There, he meets Shin and abandons his ordinary daily life to plunge into the world of gambling, where his life is at stake.

Tanaka debuted the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in July 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 20th compiled book volume on November 19.