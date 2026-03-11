Sweetness & Lightning's Gido Amagakure Launches Tomoshibi Kara Sparkle Manga on April 7

The April issue of Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine revealed on March 6 that Gido Amagakure will launch a new manga titled Tomoshibi Kara Sparkle (The Sparkle From the Lamp) in the magazine's next issue on April 7. The manga's story centers on an old lady who practices piano despite being unskilled, and her third grader granddaughter Mio who runs away from home to her. Mio becomes curious about the sound of her grandmother playing the piano.

Image via Afternoon website © Kodansha

Amagakure launched the 12-volume Sweetness & Lightning ( Amaama to Inazuma ) manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in 2013, and ended it in August 2018. Kodansha USA Publishing originally began releasing the manga digitally in English before it began print releases. Crunchyroll published new chapters as Kodansha published them in Japan, although it no longer hosts catalog chapters. The manga inspired a 12-episode anime that premiered in July 2016 and streamed on Crunchyroll .

Amagakure launched A Galaxy Next Door ( Otonari ni Ginga ) manga in Good! Afternoon in April 2020, and ended it in May 2023. The manga got an epilogue in June 2023. Kodansha published the manga's sixth and final volume in July 2023. Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga's sixth volume in May 2024. The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub . The manga also inspired a live-action series that premiered in April 2023.