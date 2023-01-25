A Galaxy Next Door Romantic Comedy Manga Gets Live-Action Show in April

NHK announced on Thursday that it is producing a live-action series adaptation of Gido Amagakure 's A Galaxy Next Door ( Otonari ni Ginga ) manga that will premiere on the channel on April 3 at 10:45 p.m. (6:45 a.m. EDT). Hayato Sano (seen below) from the boy band M!LK will play main character Ichirō Kuga.

Yoshihito Okashita, Izuru Kumasaka, and Masayuki Kokuryō are directing the series.

Since his parents died, manga artist Ichiro has barely scraped by, forced to support his two younger siblings on just a middle school education. He doesn't even have time to learn how to use a computer, which forces him to keep wrestling with pen and paper. When his art assistants quit to strike out on their own, on top of juggling deadlines, family, and the constant fear of losing his job, Ichiro feel close to a total breakdown. But then a new assistant pops into Ichiro's life, and his prospects immediately start to brighten! She's an incredible artist, she always finishes on time, and she's beautiful, to boot! But she also seems to know an awful lot about him, and, soon, she makes a confession that bends Ichiro's mind beyond the confines of Earth…

is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the "heartwarming romantic comedy":

Amagakure launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in April 2020. Kodansha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume in November 2022, and Kodansha USA Publishing released the fourth volume on January 10. The manga is inspiring an upcoming television anime that will premiere in April. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

Amagakure launched the 12-volume Sweetness & Lightning ( Amaama to Inazuma ) manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in 2013, and ended it in August 2018. Kodansha Comics originally began releasing the manga digitally in English before it began print releases. Crunchyroll published new chapters as Kodansha published them in Japan, although it no longer hosts catalog chapters. The manga inspired a 12-episode anime that premiered in July 2016 and streamed on Crunchyroll .

Source: Comic Natalie