Gido Amagakure's A Galaxy Next Door Manga Ends, Gets Epilogue

The June issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of's) manga on Saturday. The magazine also revealed that it will publish the manga's epilogue chapter in its next issue on June 7.

Amagakure launched the manga in Good! Afternoon magazine in April 2020. Kodansha published the manga's first compiled book volume in November 2020, and will publish the manga's sixth and final volume on July 6.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and will release the fifth volume in English on July 11. It describes the "heartwarming romantic comedy":

Since his parents died, manga artist Ichiro has barely scraped by, forced to support his two younger siblings on just a middle school education. He doesn't even have time to learn how to use a computer, which forces him to keep wrestling with pen and paper. When his art assistants quit to strike out on their own, on top of juggling deadlines, family, and the constant fear of losing his job, Ichiro feel close to a total breakdown. But then a new assistant pops into Ichiro's life, and his prospects immediately start to brighten! She's an incredible artist, she always finishes on time, and she's beautiful, to boot! But she also seems to know an awful lot about him, and, soon, she makes a confession that bends Ichiro's mind beyond the confines of Earth…

The manga's anime adaptation premiered on the TOKYO MX and BS11 channels on April 8. The anime is also streaming on the d Anime Store , U-NEXT , and other streaming services in Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan, and also started streaming an English dub on April 22.

The manga is also inspiring a live-action series that premiered on April 3.

Amagakure launched the 12-volume Sweetness & Lightning ( Amaama to Inazuma ) manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in 2013, and ended it in August 2018. Kodansha Comics originally began releasing the manga digitally in English before it began print releases. Crunchyroll published new chapters as Kodansha published them in Japan, although it no longer hosts catalog chapters. The manga inspired a 12-episode anime that premiered in July 2016 and streamed on Crunchyroll .