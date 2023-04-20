A Galaxy Next Door TV Anime Reveals English Dub Cast, Premiere

©雨隠ギド・講談社／おとなりに銀河製作委員会

announced on Thursday that it will begin streaming an Englishfor the television anime of's) manga on Saturday.

The English cast includes:

Jonathan Rigg is directing the English dub . Jeremy Woods is serving as ADR engineer. Gino Palencia is the mixer. Hayden Daviau and Barr, who also plays Shiori, are writing the scripts.

The anime premiered on the TOKYO MX and BS11 channels on April 8. The anime is also streaming on the d Anime Store , U-NEXT , and other streaming services in Japan.

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs, and it describes the story:

Ever since their father died, Ichirou Kuga has struggled to support his two younger siblings on nothing but a small inheritance and his passion for drawing manga. A Galaxy Next Door , tells the story of what happens when Kuga's new mysterious assistant, Shiori Goshiki, declares them to be engaged to be married.

Ryuichi Kimura ( Aikatsu! Kemono Friends 2 ) is directing the anime at Asahi Production , and Gigaemon Ichikawa ( Chikasugi Idol Akae-chan , The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made , Kedama no Gonjiro ) is in charge of the series scripts. Yasuka Ōtaki is designing the characters.

Amagakure ( Sweetness & Lightning ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in April 2020. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English. The manga is also inspiring a live-action series that premiered on April 3.



Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)