KPop Demon Hunters Directors Confirmed to Return for Sequel

Image via Netflix © 2025 Netflix

Now that we know that KPop Demon Hunters is officially getting a sequel — albeit one that may not come until 2029 at the earliest — we can also rest assured that directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans are returning to direct.

Netflix confirmed on Thursday that the sequel is the "first project" out of an exclusive multiyear writing and directing partnership for animation that Kang and Appelhans have with the company. Could this mean KPop Demon Hunters spinoffs, prequels, or even completely new and unrelated projects from the directing duo? We'll have to wait for more news on this.

KPop Demon Hunters is a 2025 musical urban fantasy film directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and animated by Sony Pictures Animation. The film premiered on Netflix on June 20 and stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-yong Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Saniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong , and Lee Byung-hun. The film is Netflix 's most streamed film of all time globally, with 500 million views as of March 13. Its first sing-along event in August made it Netflix 's first film to top the U.S. weekend box office.

Source: Netflix (Stephan Lee)