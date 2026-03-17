The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects Anime's New Video Reveals More Cast Members, July Debut

The official website for the television anime of Fuurou 's The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects ( Ryōmin 0-nin Start no Henkyō Ryōshu-sama ) light novel series revealed on Tuesday the anime's first promotional video, first key visual, additional cast members, and July premiere.





The newly announced cast members are:

Taito Ban as Klaus

Miku Itō as Senai

Haruka Shiraishi as Aihan

Jun Fukuyama as Eldan

The anime stars Kenichirō Matsuda as Dias and Shion Wakayama as Alna.

Kenichi Imaizumi (Kingdom season 3-6) is directing the anime at animation studio42 , and Kunihiko Okada ( The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy , From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman , Apocalypse Bringer Mynoghra ) is overseeing the series scripts. Keiichi Tsuboyama ( Fireworks, Should We See it from the Side or the Bottom? animation director) is designing the characters.

J-Novel Club publishes the novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the "slow-life fantasy" story:

Dias finally returns home after decades of war. He's hailed as a hero and promptly rewarded with his own domain...which turns out to be little more than empty plains. Population: zero. Dias, who has only ever known battle, finds himself at a loss. How is he supposed to survive, let alone cultivate his territory into a thriving, prosperous dominion when there's nothing but grass as far as can see? Fortunately for Dias, a horned girl by the name of Alna is about to show him there's more to the plains than meets the eye!

Fuurou began serializing the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō service on January 20, 2018. The Earth Star Novel imprint publishes the novel series with illustrations by Kinta , and Yumbo (who is credited in the anime's staff listing) is drawing the manga adaptation with 14 volumes so far. The franchise has over two million copies in circulation so far.