Mr. War: Saikyō no Moto Gunjin Vertical Manga Gets Short Anime

DMM TV has started streaming the short anime adaptation of Hajime Tange and Minto Studio / weavin 's Mr. War: Saikyō no Moto Gunjin (Mr. War: The Strongest Former Soldier) vertical manga on Tuesday, March 17.

Image via Comic Natalie © DMM TV

The manga centers on Jōji (George), a special forces soldier known as "Mr. War" for his exceptional combat skills. Because of a conspiracy plotted by his own allies, George dies on the battlefield, but he awakens and finds himself in a slum known as "Waste Island." George has been reincarnated as an enslaved laborer named Michio, and he rises to power on the island ruled by violence, by using his intellect and combat skills.

The short anime stars:

Ryōsuke Aoike ( Spicy Candy , Pitekanto , ABCiee Working Diary ) is directing the anime at weavin . Akihiro Shinagawa and Tōru Muramatsu are in charge of planning and supervision, haon is in charge of Multi-Audio and sound effects, and G-angle is in charge of recording and casting. Fever Creations is producing the anime.

The manga launched on Kakao's Piccoma website in July 2025. The manga is produced by Minto Studio , Tange is credited for the original work and weavin is credited as the creator. Piro is in charge of storyboards, and PT VERTWO RUMAH KREASI is in charge of line art, background, coloring, and finishing.

Sources: PR Times, Comic Natalie