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Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 2-8

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Detective Conan tops Sazae-san for #1 this week

Gisaburō Sugii's Night on the Galactic Railroad anime film aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, March 7 at 2:40 p.m. and earned a 1.1% rating.

The Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato anime film aired on Fuji TV on March 6 at 12:45 a.m. and earned a 0.8% rating. The airing celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress anime.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Detective Conan NTV March 7 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.8
Sazae-san Fuji TV March 8 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
6.6
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV March 8 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
4.6
Blue Miburo season 2 NTV March 7 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.5
Doraemon TV Asahi March 7 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.2
Star Detective Precure! TV Asahi March 8 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.1
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi March 7 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
3.1
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 NTV March 6 (Fri) 24:00 30 min.
3.0
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E March 5 (Thu) 19:00 20 min.
1.5
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E March 7 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.4
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E March 7 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.4

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 23-March 1
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