News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, March 2-8
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Detective Conan tops Sazae-san for #1 this week
Gisaburō Sugii's Night on the Galactic Railroad anime film aired on NHK Educational on Saturday, March 7 at 2:40 p.m. and earned a 1.1% rating.
The Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato anime film aired on Fuji TV on March 6 at 12:45 a.m. and earned a 0.8% rating. The airing celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress anime.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|March 7 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|March 8 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|March 8 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Blue Miburo season 2
|NTV
|March 7 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|March 7 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Star Detective Precure!
|TV Asahi
|March 8 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|March 7 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2
|NTV
|March 6 (Fri)
|24:00
|30 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|March 5 (Thu)
|19:00
|20 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|March 7 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|March 7 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)