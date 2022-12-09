Elden Ring Wins Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022

Final Fantasy XIV, Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3 , more also win awards

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Elden Ring game won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2022 event on Thursday. The game also won three other awards at the event.

Other Japanese games or games based on Japanese franchises that won awards include:

Best Family Game: Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Best Art Direction: Elden Ring

Best Sim/Strategy Game: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Best Ongoing Game: Final Fantasy XIV

Best Community Support: Final Fantasy XIV

Best Multiplayer Game: Splatoon 3

Most Anticipated Game: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the King

Best Action Game: Bayonetta 3

Best Role-Playing Game: Elden Ring

Best Game Direction: Elden Ring

Last year, Tales of Arise won Best Role Playing, Final Fantasy XIV won Best Ongoing Game and Best Community Support, Metroid Dread won Best Action/Adventure, Guilty Gear Strive won Best Fighting, Keiichi Okabe 's score for NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 won Best Score and Music, Maggie Robertson won Best Performance for her role in Resident Evil Village , Resident Evil 4 won best VR/AR, and Elden Ring won Most Anticipated Game.

