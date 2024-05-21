27th Detective Conan Film Stays at #1 at Japanese Box Office, Haikyu!! Rises to #2

Gundam Seed Freedom jumps back onto list to #6 in its final weekend

Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram

The film stayed at #1 in its sixth weekend. The film sold 278,000 tickets and earned 408,412,570 yen (about US$2.61 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 1.35 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 13,525,601,790 yen (about US$86.44 million).

The film is the second film in the franchise to have earned 10 billion yen, but Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram earned it two days faster than Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine did. Detective Conan is now the first Japanese-animated film franchise to have two consecutive films pass 10 billion yen in earnings in Japan.

The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, selling 2,274,333 tickets and earning 3,352,494,500 (about US$21.7 million) yen in its first three days. The new film has exceeded the opening weekend of Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine), the 26th film that opened last year, making it the new best three-day opening for the franchise. The new film also has the biggest opening weekend for a film so far this year in Japan.

Case Closed: The Million-dollar Pentagram is the 27th film in the Detective Conan franchise. AIKO performs the film's theme song "Sōshi Sōai" (Mutual Love).



HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle

Haikyu!! Final

), the first film in the two-partsequel film project , rose from #9 to #2 in its 14th weekend. The film sold 141,000 tickets and earned 212,618,710 yen (about US$1.35 million) over the weekend, and has sold a total of 7.46 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 10,685,796,560 yen (about US$68.29 million).

The film premiered in Japan on February 16 and is also screening in IMAX. Susumu Mitsunaka (first, third Haikyu!! television anime) both directed and wrote the script for the film.

The film sold 1,529,000 tickets and earned 2,230,465,540 yen (about US$14.83 million) in its first three days of screening.



Theanime film rose back into the top 10 to rank at #6 in its 17th and final weekend. The film earned 138,059,550 yen (about US$882,300) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 4,796,455,740 yen (about US$30.65 million). The film will end its theatrical run on May 23.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM opened in Japan on January 26. The film debuted at #1 in the Japanese box office, selling 634,182 tickets for 1,065,983,130 yen (about US$7.20 million) in its first three days, marking the Gundam franchise's highest three-day opening in box office earnings. The film is the highest-earning Gundam film in Japan ever.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed director Mitsuo Fukuda directed the film at Bandai Namco Filmworks . Fukuda also co-wrote the script along with his late wife Chiaki Morosawa and Liu Goto . Hisashi Hirai ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed ) designed the characters.



The anime film of'sspinoff ofand'ssoccer manga fell from #3 to #8 in its fifth weekend. The film earned 66,319,380 yen (about US$423,800) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,580,975,630 yen (about US$10.10 million).

The film sold 337,000 tickets to earn 463 million yen (about US$2.99 million) in its first three days, and ranked at #2 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend.

The BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- film opened in Japan on April 19. The film has four mini-anime titled " BLUELOCK Additional Time!" after the credits for the first four weeks of the film's screening. The mini-anime episode shown changes each week. The film is also screening in IMAX, MX4D, and 4DX. Crunchyroll will screen the film in theaters in North America on June 28 in both English subtitles and an English dub.



Thefilm sequeldropped from #4 to #9 in the box office in its fourth weekend. The film earned 62,147,080 yen (about US$397,100) from Friday to Sunday, and jas earned a cumulative total of 1,557,093,250 yen (about US$9.95 million).

The film debuted at #2 in the Japanese box office. The film sold 306,000 tickets and earned 466,704,060 yen (about US$3.05 million) in its first three days, and had sold 417,000 tickets and earned a cumulative total of 622 million yen (about US$4.06 million) in its first four days (the film opened on a long weekend).

The film opened in Japan on April 26.

The film opened in the United States on March 29, and earned US$80 million in its opening weekend in the U.S., topping the box office for the weekend.



, the theatrical anime concert for themultimedia franchise, rose back into the top 10 in an encore screening to celebrate its one-year anniversary to rank at #10. The film earned 78,810,100 yen (about US$503,600) from Friday to Sunday, and has sold a total of 1,759,097 tickets for a total of 3,043,503,041 yen (about US$19.5 million).

The concert opened in Japan in May 2023 and earned 220 million yen (about US$1.58 million) in its opening weekend. The 16 cast members of the IDOLiSH7, TRIGGER, Re: vale, and ŹOOĻ units reprised their roles from the anime series and games.

Hiroshi Nishikiori ( Argonavis from BanG Dream! ) and Kensuke Yamamoto ( Trigun Stampede VFX art director) directed the anime at Orange . IDOLiSH7 creator Bunta Tsushimi wrote the screenplay. Arina Tanemura ( IDOLiSH7 , Full Moon O Sagashite ) is credited for the original character design. Hitomi Miyazaki designed the characters. Eiji Inomoto ( Trigun Stampede ) was the CG chief director.



Uma Musume Pretty Derby: Road to the Top , a compilation film of the Uma Musume Pretty Derby net anime with new scenes, fell off the top 10 in its second weekend.

The live-action film adaptation of Uketsu 's Hen na Ie ( The Strange House ) novel dropped off the top 10 in its 10th weekend.

The anime film of Kazumi Takayama 's trapezium novel fell off the top 10 in its second weekend.

