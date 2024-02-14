27th Detective Conan Film's Trailer Reveals Theme Song by Aiko

TOHO announced in a new trailer on Thursday that AIKO will perform the theme song "Sōshi Sōai" (Mutual Love) for the upcoming Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube (The Million-Dollar Five Guiding Stars) film theme song. The trailer previews the song:

Image via Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube anime film's website © 2024 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

The 27th film in thefranchise debuts in Japan on April 12.

A separate compilation film titled Detective Conan vs. Kid the Phantom Thief opened in cinemas in Japan on January 5. The compilation combined and re-edited television episodes including the debut of Kid the Phantom Thief, and added new footage to the story in episode 76, when Conan and Kid had their first confrontation. The special also featured exclusive new footage of "cherished interactions" between the two characters.

Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine), the 26th film, opened in Japan on April 14 (two weeks before the official Golden Week holidays), and sold 2.17 million tickets to earn about 3.14 billion yen (about US$23.4 million) in its first three days, making it the best three-day opening for the franchise. The film is the first in the franchise to earn more than 10 billion yen.

The film sold 9.26 million tickets for 13.12 billion yen (about US$91.7 million) by June, surpassing Jurassic Park to become the 25th highest-earning film of all time in Japan. It has since become the 19th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, and the #2 film of the year so far in Japan, below only The Super Mario Bros. Movie .

Aoyama launched the manga in 1994. The manga has spawned a television anime that has been running since 1996, as well as an accompanying anime film series. The 26th film in the series, Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine), opened in Japan in April 2023.