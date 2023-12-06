Detective Conan vs. Kid the Phantom Thief Compilation Film Screens in Japanese Cinemas on January 5

Film includes new clips added to Conan, Kaito Kid's first encounter in episode 76

The official website for the Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube (The Million-Dollar Five Guiding Stars) film announced on Wednesday that a separate compilation film titled Detective Conan vs. Kid the Phantom Thief will open in cinemas in Japan on January 5. The website also posted the compilation film's web commercial, two key visuals, and its theme song "D-GO" created specifically for the film by the band WANDS .

The compilation will combine and re-edit television episodes including the debut of Kid the Phantom Thief, and add new footage to the story in episode 76, when Conan and Kid had their first confrontation. The special will also feature exclusive new footage of "cherished interactions" between the two characters.

The special will screen in Japan on January 5, prior to the release of the upcoming Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube film on April 12.

The Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube film's plot involves Kaito Kid attempting to steal a one million dollar "big jewel" in Hakodate, Japan, as well as a possible confession between Heiji and his childhood friend Kazuha.

Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine), the 26th film, opened in Japan on April 14 (two weeks before the official Golden Week holidays), and sold 2.17 million tickets to earn about 3.14 billion yen (about US$23.4 million) in its first three days, making it the best three-day opening for the franchise . The film is the first in the franchise to earn more than 10 billion yen.

The film sold 9.26 million tickets for 13.12 billion yen (about US$91.7 million) by June, surpassing Jurassic Park to become the 25th highest-earning film of all time in Japan. It has since become the 19th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, and the #2 film of the year so far in Japan, below only The Super Mario Bros. Movie .

Aoyama launched the manga in 1994. The manga has spawned a television anime that has been running since 1996, as well as an accompanying anime film series.