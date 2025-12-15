Queen's Quality's Kyousuke Motomi Launches New Fantasy Manga on January 13

Yaoyoruzu Toriatsukai Setsumeisho follows college girl's job with gods, goddesses, deities as clients

The January 2026 issue of Shogakukan 's Betsucomi magazine revealed on Friday that Kyousuke Motomi will launch a new manga titled Yaoyoruzu Toriatsukai Setsumeisho (The Instruction Manual to Anything and Everything) in the magazine's next issue on January 13.

The modern-day gods and deities fantasy manga centers on Shiori, an ordinary college student who has been able to see strange things since she was a child. On the verge of losing her job after her employer goes bankrupt, Shiori gets introduced to a "certain job," in which all the Japanese gods, goddesses, and deities are the clients.

Motomi's Queen's Quality manga recently ended on February 13, and received an epilogue chapter on April 11. Shogakukan published the manga's 25th and final compiled book volume on May 26.

Motomi began the series in Betsucomi magazine in July 2015, shortly after ending QQ Sweeper in the same magazine. Viz Media publishes the series in English. The manga is a sequel to Motomi's earlier QQ Sweeper manga, but according to Viz Media the story can stand alone.

The Queen's Quality manga has 3.7 million copies in circulation.

Viz Media has also released Motomi's Beast Master , Dengeki Daisy , and QQ Sweeper manga in English.